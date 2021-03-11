HAMILTON, N.Y. — Keegan Records set the tone early Wednesday night in a Patriot League men's basketball semifinal.
Records scored 11 of Colgate's first 15 points, and had 19 by halftime as he finished with a career-high 21 points. The Raiders led by 22 at halftime on their way to a 105-75 win over Bucknell.
Colgate (13-1) will host ninth-seeded Loyola (Md.) in the championship game on Sunday. The game is scheduled for noon, and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
The Raiders — who are the fourth-highest scoring team in the country behind only Gonzaga, Baylor and Iowa — set a Patriot League tournament scoring record, and won their 12th straight game.
“It was a bad combination of Colgate playing really well while we just did not play very well in any phase of the game,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. “When you lose like that, it’s never just one thing.
"It starts with me; I don’t think as coaches we had them prepared well enough for the physicality of the game, and I think we created a little bit of confusion with some new things on defense. When you play Colgate you have to be concerned with their guards, and to their credit, they found Records underneath and he really hurt us.”
For Bucknell, it was a strange season filled with starts and stops. The Bison (5-7) did advance to the Patriot League Tournament semifinals for the 24th time in 31 seasons in the conference.
John Meeks continued his torrid scoring with a team-high 23 points on 10-for-20 shooting. Meeks, who finishes the season with a 25.3 points-per-game scoring average, topped the 20-point mark in five of his six outings this season. Meeks did not play in enough games to qualify for national scoring leaders, but if he did, that figure would be the best in the country and would also be a school record.
Andrew Funk added 13 points, Andre Screen had eight points and six rebounds, and Walter Ellis had eight points and a career-high six assists for the Bison.
Funk scored the opening bucket of the night on a pull-up jumper from the right baseline, but Colgate scored 11 straight points to take the lead for good. Records had the first nine of those points, as the Raiders did damage on the offensive glass and in the paint throughout the night.
Bucknell hung around thanks to a couple of alley-oop dunks from Screen and two buckets in the lane from Meeks. The latter brought the Bison within 20-13 and made them 6-for-9 from the field, but Colgate answered with an 8-0 run, keyed by 3-pointers from Jack Ferguson and Nelly Cummings, and led by double figures the rest of the way.
“I really thought that we got a lot of good shots early in the game, but we didn’t make them all,” said Davis. “When you aren’t getting stops on defense, every miss weighs on you more. We started taking some quick ones, started pressing and got a little frustrated, and then it just got out of hand.”