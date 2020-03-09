LEWISBURG — When the Bucknell women’s basketball team boarded a plane to Puerto Rico in late November, the season wasn’t off to a great start.
The Bison were coming off back-to-back losses, including their only loss of the season at Sojka Pavilion.
The 2-3 start in coach Trevor Woodruff’s first year was a far cry from the 30-0 start he guided Scranton to in his first year with that program.
On Nov. 27 in Puerto Rico, Bucknell defeated Howard by 10 points to even its record. It was the following day — when the Bison downed Cincinnati (currently 21-9) on Thanksgiving, 56-48 — that Woodruff and his players started to think this could be a special season.
“The first indication — in my mind — that we could be a championship team was in the game against Cincinnati,” Woodruff said. “The expectation is a mid-major (such as Bucknell) doesn’t beat them. I thought that was the first example of what we could become, especially defensively.”
Bucknell (23-6) has won 21 of 24 games since stepping off the plane in Puerto Rico, and opens the Patriot League Tournament tonight as the No. 1 seed. The Bison host Army for a 6 p.m. quarterfinal.
“After Puerto Rico things just really started to click,” Bucknell senior Ellie Mack said. “People just started figuring out the system. You could tell by the way we were playing. We stopped having bad losses. We just started playing well as a team.”
There were some growing pains early in the season as Woodruff and his staff installed a new playbook.
“We’ve all banded together through the changes this year,” sophomore Taylor O’Brien said. “We’ve been able to do big things this year, and we’re not stopping yet.”
That few days away from campus with the opportunity to focus on basketball proved to be season-altering for the Bison.
“We’ve been remarkably consistent since Thanksgiving,” Woodruff said. “That has led to a belief in what is no longer a new system. It’s just our system.”
Bucknell was projected to finish third in the Patriot League in the preseason poll, but the Bison won the league by four games — the largest margin of victory since the Patriot League went to an 18-game season.
“Expectations from us and from the league were medium,” junior Tessa Brugler said. “We were coming into pretty much a whole new program, new coaches. We’re the same team, but the things we did were a lot different. No one really knew what we were going to be. To be on top right now feels pretty freaking good. It’s awesome.”
Now the Bison are three wins away from clinching a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season and third time in four years. Both would be program firsts.
“At this point, there’s nothing new,” Woodruff said. “We need to continue to refine and refocus. There’s the old saying, ‘Dance with who brung ya,’ and we’ll continue to do those things. We’ll add wrinkles. We have a pretty good idea of how teams will guard certain things that we do. That allows us to go back and make a counterpunch.”
Mack, who was named the Patriot League Player of Year, said the Bison needed to approach these games the same way they approached the regular season.
“Really what we’ve done well this year is be consistent across the entire league,” Mack said. “There’s been a lot of losses. The second through 10th seeds have all lost to each other a bunch of times. The reason we haven’t fallen into that trap is because we don’t take anyone for granted. This league is so good.
“This league is really wide open. Winning the regular season gives us an advantage because we’re home, but beside that it’s still pretty open.”
The bad news for Bucknell’s opponents is the Bison can focus solely on basketball this week, similar to the trip to Puerto Rico.
“We’re professional basketball players for the next week,” Mack said. “We’re on spring break, so we don’t have any school. We can put our full focus and effort into basketball without any distractions.
“We know what we’re capable of. We know we can beat every team in this league because we’ve done it. It’s just maintaining what we’ve doing and continuing our momentum.”