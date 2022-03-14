For a time Sunday afternoon, Bucknell thought its women’s basketball season was over.
The Bison lost to American in the Patriot League championship game, and that was it.
“Definitely coming off (Sunday), we were really disappointed,” Bucknell senior Walls said. “It was not the outcome we wanted, and it was a game we feel we could have, should have won.”
That was it for about eight hours. Around 10 p.m. Sunday night, Bucknell (23-9) found out it was an at-large selection to the Women’s NIT.
“After the game, it was a whirlwind of emotions,” Walls said. “I knew the NIT was a possibility, but I didn’t really want to think about it until it was certain.
“Coach texted us at like 10. The initial feeling was just excitement that we got another game. Then it was, ‘Who, when, where, what time?’ That wasn’t released until 2 p.m. (Monday), so we had more waiting.”
Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said there was no hesitation on his part in accepting a bid to the WNIT.
“In my mind, it is (an automatic yes),” Woodruff said. “It’s a great opportunity for mid-majors from one-bid leagues. It’s a great opportunity to continue developing and playing with a team that has had a lot of success.”
Each of the last two times, the Bison have appeared in the WNIT (2016 and 2018), they have played in the NCAA tournament the following year.
“It’s the excitement of being one of the teams to actually advance,” Walls said. “Coach said only 100-something teams get to play in the postseason.”
That excitement built until the bracket was revealed Monday afternoon. The Bison will play at Fordham (18-10) on Friday at 7 p.m.
“There was definitely disappointment (Sunday),” Woodruff said. “(Monday) morning and afternoon, we had a half dozen players in the office, waiting to the see the bracket.
“The disappointment is still there, but it’s slowly being replaced with excitement.”
The winner of the game between the Rams and Bison will face the winner of a Thursday night game between Drexel and Norfolk State. The Dragons, led by Bucknell graduate transfer Tessa Brugler, will host the game.
On the other side of the bracket, Bucknell graduate transfer Ellie Mack and Oregon State will host Long Beach State on Thursday.
Fordham is coached by Stephanie Gaitley, the Rams’ winningest coach, who has nearly 700 career wins.
“They have a highly-respected head coach, who has won a lot of games,” Woodruff said. “They have elite players, and their team culture leads to winning. There are no easy draws, and we didn’t get one certainly.”
The Rams did lose five of their last seven games, but have some big wins early in the season. Fordham beat Michigan State, Seton Hall and Princeton, and defeated Lafayette of the Patriot League by 35 points.
“They’ve had some really, really strong results,” Woodruff said. “Our work is cut out for us.”
Anna DeWolfe (18.0 points per game), Asiah Dingle (14.5) and Kendell Heremaia (11.4) are the Rams’ leading scorers. The Bison got their first look at Fordham on Monday night, as the team watched Fordham’s loss to UMass in the Atlantic 10 tournament quarterfinals after a team dinner.
“I knew absolutely nothing,” Walls said with a laugh, “until we watched them. They have very athletic guards and solid posts. We’ll have to really work inside and box out.”
Bucknell seniors Walls and Taylor O’Brien will get the chance to play for the Bison at least one more time.
“I’m excited for it,” Walls said. “It’s a good opportunity to play on a big stage. It’s definitely better than nothing.”