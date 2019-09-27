Coming off a bye week, Bucknell welcomes No. 23 Princeton on Saturday in its second straight home game against a ranked opponent.
The Bison (0-3) are looking for their first win under coach Dave Cecchini.
"I thought it was good," Cecchini said of the bye week. "We worked on getting healthy and we were successful at that. We are still not 100%, but we're in better shape than we've probably been going into any of our games this season."
Bucknell has shown flashes through its first three weeks.
"We've got two bye weeks this year because of the way the calendar falls," Cecchini said. "We've got 13 weeks to get our 11 games in. I like where we have our bye weeks. It was good to play three games and then get a bye. We've got another one prior to our final three football games. This certainly came at the right for us. We got a chance as a staff to go back and do a thorough self-scout to see what tendencies we've developed in all three phases of the game, and make adjustments that way.
"We saw what we saw in our first three games — a lot of good things, a lot of bad things, but mainly inconsistency."
The Bison are excited to get back on the field, even though they know they have a tough challenge in the defending Ivy League champions.
"We're ready to get back to the game," said punter Alex Pechin, who was named a Campbell Trophy semifinalist earlier this week. The Campbell Trophy is awarded to the best football scholar-athlete in the nation.
Pechin, a team captain for the second year, said the Bucknell are progressing under Cecchini.
"It's been great," Pechin said. "People are really responding well to all of the frameworks that he's bringing to the program. People really respect him as a coach. Overall, there's a higher energy on the field, which I think people are really happy about."
Pechin was also one of seven Bison who volunteered to have their heads shaved during the bye week as a part of a fundraiser leading to Saturday's Vs. Cancer game.
"It means a ton," Pechin said. "I think we were the first (collegiate) football program to be a part of that. Being the first is definitely something that is really, really awesome. Hopefully we set an example for other programs."
Freshman offensive lineman Seth Pletcher, a Southern Columbia graduate, had 20 inches of hair shaved off.
"I'd been thinking about it for a while, and I thought it was the right time," Pletcher said. "It was the perfect situation — for a good cause and coming up to our Vs. Cancer game."
Pletcher said he had long hair since middle school.
"I just liked it," Pletcher said. "When I was in middle school, a lot of the NFL offensive linemen had long hair. I sort of followed that trend."
He did admit that his life has been easier since the haircut.
"It's a lot better," Pletcher said. "It's so much cooler. Everything in practice is easier. I don't have to take forever in the shower to wash my hair now."
In addition to Saturday being Bucknell's Vs. Cancer game, it is also family weekend in Lewisburg. However, the Bison face a big challenge on the field against the Tigers (1-0).
"They're a really good football team," Cecchini said. "They are deep; they are athletic. I think they're every bit as good a football team — if not better — as Villanova is. It's going to be a challenge. We'll have to play a better brand of football than we showcased in our last football game."
Cecchini said he hopes the Bison make the game competitive for all 60 minutes.
"We're capable," he said. "We're continuing to get better. Our players are continuing to get more comfortable. We're healthier than we've been and that's going to help us, as well.
"I think we're going to have a really good chance to put our best foot forward. If we do, and if we play with better consistency in all three phases, I think we can get this one into the second half and into the fourth quarter."