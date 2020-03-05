Bucknell played some of its best basketball of the year over the past two and a half weeks.
The Bison (13-19) won four of their last six games, defeating the top two teams in the Patriot League (Colgate and American), nearly beating the third-best team in the conference (Boston University) and topping Holy Cross on Tuesday in the first round of the Patriot League men’s basketball tournament.
Bucknell, seeded seventh, gets another shot at American tonight in the Patriot League quarterfinals. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
“We don’t have to do too many tricks or bells and whistles or any of that stuff,” Bucknell senior Avi Toomer said. “Coach gives us the game plan, and it’s just about executing.”
The Bison defeated American 72-68 on Feb. 15, which started the late-season tear for Bucknell. The Bison had a winning percentage of .346 before that game, and are up to .406 after their recent run.
The Eagles (16-13) won three of their final four games after the loss to Bucknell to grab the No. 2 seed in the Patriot League tournament.
Patriot League Player of the Year Sa’eed Nelson, who is the league’s second-leading scorer at 18.4 points per game, leads American. Nelson also leads the league in steals (2.8), and is No. 2 in assists at 4.8 per game. He recently became American’s all-time leading scorer, and he is the only player in Patriot League history with 2,000 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists.
Tonight’s other quarterfinals are No. 8 Lehigh at No. 1 Colgate, No. 6 Navy at No. 3 Boston U., and No. 5 Lafayette at No. 4 Army. The semifinals will take place Sunday at homecourt of the higher seeds.
“We’re good enough to beat Colgate,” Toomer said. “Everyone is locked in, and everyone knows that we’re good enough to win this. ... We’ve just got to take the momentum down to D.C.”
Bucknell lost to American by one point (61-60) on the road in January.
“We’ve got to go down and figure out how to beat American,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said.
Toomer, who was the only senior to play for Bucknell in the first round Tuesday, will be playing on the road in the Patriot League Tournament for only the second time in his career. The only road tournament contest the Bison have played since Toomer arrived as a freshman was last year’s championship game at Colgate, which Bucknell lost.