BOSTON — With a little less than three minutes remaining in the first overtime period, Bucknell field hockey coach Jeremy Cook pulled out a penalty corner play.
“We kept trying the same corner, over and over again in overtime,” Bucknell senior Sarah Dimock said. “That time we wanted to switch it up.”
The change worked. Dimock assisted on Kaelyn Long’s game-winning goal as the Bison defeated Boston University 2-1 in overtime in the Patriot League championship.
Bucknell won its first Patriot League title in its eighth appearance in the final, and will play Virginia Commonwealth at Penn State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. The winner faces No. 2 Michigan on May 2.
“My predecessor (Heather Lewis) texted me, and said, ‘Finally, the curse is over,” Cook said.
“It feels amazing,” Dimock said. “This is the best feeling in the world.”
The Bison (5-3) were on attack in the seven-on-seven overtime period, earning three penalty corners before the game-winner.
“There’s not a lot of options for a seven-on-seven penalty corner,” Cook said. “The main thing is to get a hard shot at the cage, and we did that. ... Boston’s penalty corner defense was phenomenal.”
Bucknell sophomore Kayla Kisthardt inserted the corner to Dimock at the top of the circle. Dimock dribbled to her right, drawing a Boston defender toward her.
“I wanted them to follow me to give Kaelyn space,” Dimock said. “I found her, and she ripped a shot on the cage.”
Long filled the space that Dimock vacated, and no defender rotated toward her.
“Sarah and I have such a connection — we’ve played together for four years — I was grateful the assist came from her,” Long said. “I saw no one in front of me, except the goalie. It’s a confidence thing. I really wanted the ball to go in the back of the cage, and it did.”
Once the shot went in, senior Megan Keeney, a Selinsgrove graduate, was the first to reach Long with a celebratory hug.
“I just ran right to her,” Keeney said. “It felt amazing. I was crying happy tears. We worked so hard for this.”
Within seconds, Kisthardt, Dimock and senior Leah Fogelsanger — who earned the corner — joined the celebration.
“It was really special,” Long said. “All four of us seniors were out there on the corner. We had that initial hug and the realization of, ‘Wow, we’re the champions.’ It was a super rewarding feeling. We’ve been through a lot together, especially this season.”
After the celebration wrapped up, the Bison hopped on the bus back to Lewisburg. The team was on the bus during the NCAA tournament selection show.
“It’s a seven-hour bus ride, so there’s time to respond to all the messages and let it sink in,” Long said. “(The amount of messages is) overwhelming, but in the best way.”
Keeney said she had 46 unread messages by the time she got to her phone after the game.
“A lot of them were from Bucknell field hockey alumni,” Keeney said. “They know how challenging it is. It takes a full 60 (minutes), and with us going to overtime, we were working for 70, 80 minutes. We’re so passionate, and that showed today.”
The Bison were in control for much of the game against the top-seeded Terriers (5-1). Bucknell won in a shootout on Thursday, while Boston rolled to a 5-1 win in the semifinals. The Bison outshot the Terriers 15-6, and held a 14-5 advantage on penalty corners.
“We say that everyone plays defense and everyone plays offense,” Long said. “We focused a lot on organizing early, and being clear with our communication (defensively).”
Cook said one of the biggest keys was that the Bison controlled possession, which meant they didn’t have to spend as much time defending.
“Our mentality — we wanted to press them and put as much pressure on them as possible — was to work for each other,” Keeney said. “We went out with confidence.”
However, it was the Terriers who scored first. Boston scored on a penalty corner with one second left in the third quarter to take a 1-0 lead.
“We really had control of the game,” Cook said. “We were unlucky they scored first, but then we really turned up the heat.”
Keeney said the Bison weren’t worried, despite falling being the top-seeded Terriers.
“It was a little wake-up call to dial in even more,” Keeney said. “We knew we were controlling the game, but we had to put the ball in the goal. We just needed to stay composed and not get frantic. We worked our details — passing, receiving, spacing — and knew the goals would come.”
Bucknell tied the score with 5:48 left in the final quarter when Kari Melberger scored with assists from Erin Zielinski and Kisthardt.
That put the Bison into overtime for the third time this season, and set the stage for the game-winner. All five of Bucknell’s wins have been by one goal.
“We’ve been in overtime a couple times this season, so we were pretty composed going into it,” Dimock said.
“We’ve won a lot of close, tough battles,” Long said. “I think it shows our grit as a team.”