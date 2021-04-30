UNIVERSITY PARK — In a season of firsts for the Bucknell field hockey program, Clara McCormick and MK Stefanowicz made sure there was one more Friday.
McCormick made seven saves, and Stefanowicz scored both goals as the Bison defeated Virginia Commonwealth 2-1 for their first NCAA tournament win. Bucknell (6-3), which is making its first NCAA tournament appearance, will play No. 2 Michigan in the quarterfinals on Sunday.
“It was just an exciting win for us as a team and a program,” Stefanowicz said. “We’re going to be in the Elite Eight. It’s a pretty exciting thing to be the first team in program history to accomplish.”
Stefanowicz scored the game-winning goal with 13 seconds left in overtime on a penalty corner. The Bison used the same play that they ran to win the Patriot League championship game against Boston University in overtime. Kayla Kisthardt inserted the ball to Sarah Dimock, who dribbled to her right and created space in the middle. Dimock then passed to Kaelyn Long, who ripped a shot on goal.
This time, that shot resulted in a scramble in front of the cage.
“Honestly, I was just trying to get the rebound in the cage,” Stefanowicz said. “I was doing whatever it took. I was frazzled. It felt like a real scramble with only 13 seconds left.”
After a brief official review to confirm the goal, the celebration was on for the Bison.
“That was just how we drew it up,” Bucknell coach Jeremy Cook said with a laugh. “We wanted to slide it to the right, push it back to the left, get a little bit of a scramble and a free ball. Then knock it off a defender into the goal. That’s how we drew it up.”
VCU (9-1) started the game on the front foot, and had a good shot less than two minutes into the game, but McCormick was there for the save.
“We came into the game with a nothing to lose attitude,” McCormick said. “I wouldn’t say we were tentative at the beginning, but I think that save settled us down. We had a really strong game overall.”
After a fairly even quarter, Bucknell senior Megan Keeney, a Selinsgrove graduate, had a chance to score with two minutes left in the opening period after a long run by Leah Fogelsanger.
“That was a close one,” Keeney said.
The second quarter was all VCU. The Rams had six shots and three corners in the period, while the Bison had none of either. VCU opened the scoring with 3:08 left in the first half on a goal by Litiana Field, but Bucknell’s defense held strong other than that.
“VCU was awesome,” Cook said. “Part of our goal was to move the ball enough to make them run and chase us. In that second quarter, it got away from us a little bit. They were able to put some serious pressure on us.”
McCormick made three of her seven saves in the second quarter.
“That Bucknell kid in net made some really nice saves for them,” VCU coach Stacey Bean said. “We generated some really nice attacks. We just didn’t finish.”
The Bison regrouped at halftime.
“To borrow a phrase we use in our locker room, ‘We weathered the storm, and then we became the storm,’” Cook said.
“We knew we were still in the game,” Keeney said. “If we kept working really hard, we knew the goals would eventually come.”
The Bison evened the score 6:11 into third quarter on a penalty corner. Noor Kaur inserted the ball to Mackenzie Kile, who tipped it to Stefanowicz. Stefanowicz ripped the shot into the bottom right corner.
“It felt like a good shot. I’ve been practicing hitting it into that bottom corner,” Stefanowicz said.
“We told her to smash it in the goal, and she smashed it in the goal, which was awesome,” Cook said. “She’s been incredible in our last couple practices on corners. We wanted to try to use that to our advantage today, and she was fantastic.”
Both teams had chances over the final 23 minutes of regulation, but neither team could convert.
“My defenders do a great job of keeping them wide, so they have to take low-percentage shots against me,” McCormick said.
That put the Bison into overtime for the third straight game.
“For some reason, we really like overtime,” Keeney said. “We like to make it exciting.”
VCU had the best opportunity in the first 10-minute period of seven-on-seven overtime. A Ram got free for a breakaway, and McCormick charged off her line to make a save.
“I’m pretty confident in my one-on-ones,” McCormick said. “I do a pretty good job of getting my stick or body on the ball. They tried to say I fouled, but I was 100% percent confident I got the ball first.”
After a review, the officials confirmed that McCormick did not commit a foul.
“She’s made so much progress since the beginning of the year,” Cook said of McCormick. “She’s just been wonderful for us. I think the highlight of her season was the shootout in the Patriot League semifinals against American, but today maybe tops that. She had a number of awesome saves, including a one-on-one in the first overtime that was phenomenal.”
That save kept the game going, setting the stage for Stefanowicz’s heroics late in the second overtime.