The Daily Item
EASTON — Andrew Funk scored nine of his 21 points in overtime, including the go-ahead layup with 16 seconds remaining, lifting ninth-seeded Bucknell to an 82-81 overtime win at eighth-seeded Lafayette in a Patriot League Tournament first-round game on Tuesday.
The Bison (9-22) won a postseason game for the 25th time in 32 seasons in the Patriot League, and now advance to face top-seeded Colgate in the quarterfinals on Thursday night in Hamilton, N.Y.
Andre Screen, who finished with 16 points, grabbed two offensive rebounds on Bucknell’s final possession of regulation, the latter a game-tying tip-in with four seconds remaining. Alex Timmerman and Malachi Rhodes scored 12 points apiece off the bench, with Rhodes also grabbing a team-high eight rebounds.
Funk put the Bison on top 80-79 with a 3-pointer with 1:10 left in the overtime period. Neil Quinn hit two free throws to give Lafayette the lead back with 39 seconds to go. Bucknell ran through a possession before coach Nathan Davis called a timeout with 11 seconds on the shot clock and 20 on the game clock. Inbounding from the right sideline, Funk passed to Screen and then back cut to the basket, and Screen delivered a bounce pass for the go-ahead layup.
After a pass was tipped out-of-bounds in the frontcourt with five seconds left, Jon Brantley missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and Bucknell celebrated a win after the third overtime contest of the season between the two teams.
“That’s a great win on the road to start the postseason,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. “Our guys showed tremendous poise down the stretch and really executed well under pressure with the season on the line. I thought we got off to a slow start, as Lafayette got a ton of deflections and was definitely the aggressor in the first half.
“One of our keys was not to let them shoot 3s with their feet set, and then they took 20 3s and had a bunch of good looks in the first half. But in the second half, I thought we competed much harder for the loose balls. Once we stopped turning it over, we scored fairly efficiently.”
After trailing by as many as 13 in the first half and by nine at intermission, Bucknell chipped away at the deficit over the first 10 minutes of the second. The Bison closed within five on four different occasions, only for Lafayette to answer each time.
Two straight buckets by Screen ignited an 8-2 run, and a tip dunk by Rhodes made it a one-point game. Kyle Jenkins dunked at the other end, but then a layup by Funk and four straight free throws from Timmerman and Screen gave the Bison their first lead of the night at the 4:52 mark.
While Funk came up big for the Bison in crunch time, so did Lafayette senior guard Tyrone Perry. He connected on a deep 3-pointer to knot the game at 62 with 3:54 left, and then after Bison freshman Elvin Edmonds IV answered with a t3 of his own, Perry tied it again with a three-point play with 2:57 to go.
Screen and Quinn – the two opposing 7-footers – hit both ends of 1-and-1, then Funk scored off a backdoor feed from Rhodes, hanging in the air for a tough shot over Quinn with 1:46 to go.
Quinn scored and was fouled with 1:21 left, but he missed the free throw to leave the game tied at 69. After a Funk miss, Perry was fouled on a drive and made both at the line to put Lafayette ahead 71-69 with 24 seconds to go.
Rhodes was off the mark on a right-side jumper, but Screen grabbed the rebound on the weak side. He kicked a pass to Xander Rice for a shot that went in and out, but Screen tipped it back in with four seconds left, sending the Bison and Leopards to overtime.
Funk recorded his 13th 20-point game of the season and third against Lafayette. Funk became the 23rd player in Bucknell history to record at least 1,200 career points, and he moved past Joe Steiner and Lorry Hathaway into 21st on the program’s all-time scoring list.
Funk also moved into 10th place on Bucknell’s single-season scoring list with 551 points, and his 84 3-pointers this season are tied for second-most in team history. Funk also had seven assists in the game, giving him 26 assists and only two turnovers in his last five games.
Bucknell improved to 45-25 all-time in Patriot League Tournament games, including a 7-2 mark against Lafayette.
Perry led Lafayette (10-20) with 22 points, followed by Quinn with 18, Jenkins with 17, and Brantley with 12.