OLEAN, N.Y. — Taylor O'Brien scored a game-high 22 points, and Bucknell passed its last test before the exam period with a 72-60 win at St. Bonaventure on Monday night.
Four players scored in double figures as the Bison posted a season-high total for their sixth consecutive victory.
Joining O'Brien was junior Carly Krsul, who notched her second double-double of the season with 13 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Cecelia Collins added 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting, and Marly Walls scored 12.
The Bison shot 40.9% (27-of-66) from the field, including 35.3% (6-of-17) from beyond the arc, to improve to 7-2 on the season.
Bucknell led by as many as 19 after a strong third quarter, but the Bonnies (5-3) managed to slash it to a single-digit deficit into the final two minutes.
The Bison scored just three points over the first 6 minutes, 43 seconds of the fourth quarter, and St. Bonaventure eventually whittled the lead by shooting 50 percent (8-of-16) and forcing six Bucknell turnovers. BU shot 8-of-11 at the foul line to seal the win.
The Bison held a 41-33 edge on the glass — bolstered by Krsul's 12 offensive boards — and forced 16 Bonnies turnovers.
Asianae Johnson and Maddie Dziezgowski both scored 16 points for St. Bonaventure, while Toro Harris added 15 with 11 rebounds.
Bucknell grabbed an early 7-2 lead, and went up 18-12 by the end of the quarter after shooting 43.8% (7-of-16) with a 3-pointer. The Bison grew their lead to double digits twice in the second quarter, but a St. Bonaventure 3-pointer with 16 seconds left cut the Bison lead to nine (33-24) at the half.
Collins, O'Brien, Walls and Remi Sisselman all made 3s in the third quarter, and a 13-0 run put the Bison up 19 at period's end (56-37). O'Brien scored nine of her 22 points in the third.
Bucknell will next play Dec. 18 when it hosts George Mason. The game will follow the Bison men's game against La Salle.
Bucknell 72, St. Bonaventure 60
Bucknell (7-2)
Taylor O'Brien 9-20 3-4 22; Cecelia Collins 5-10 2-2 14; Marly Walls 4-9 3-4 12; Tai Johnson 1-5 0-0 2; Emma Shaffer 0-0 0-0 0; Carly Krsul 5-14 3-4 13; Remi Sisselman 1-3 1-2 4; Julie Kulesza 1-3 0-0 3; Isabella King 1-1 0-0 2; Caroline Dingler 0-1 0-0 0; Kaylee Reinbeau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 12-16 72.
St. Bonaventure (5-3)
Asianae Johnson 6-16 4-4 16; Tori Harris 4-9 6-6 15; Tianna Johnson 2-3 1-2 5; I'yanna Lops 2-7 0-0 4; Taylor Napper 0-1 0-2 0; Maddie Dziezgowski 6-12 0-0 16; Lexie Sinclair 2-5 0-0 4; Nikki Oppenheimer 0-1 0-0 0; Claire Cody 0-1 0-0 0; B'Aunce Carter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 11-14 60.
Halftime: Bucknell, 33-24. 3-point goals: BU 6-17 (O'Brien 1-2; Collins 2-5; Walls 1-2; Johnson 0-1; Sisselman 1-3; Kulesza 1-3; Dingler 0-1); St. Bonaventure 5-15 (A. Johnson 0-1; Harris 1-3; T. Johnson 0-1; Dziezgowski 4-8; Sinclair 0-1; Cody 0-1). Rebounds: BU 41 (Krsul 15); St. Bonaventure (Harris 11); Assists: BU 10 (Shaffer 3); St. Bonaventure 6 (T. Johnson 3); Steals: BU 5 (Walls 2); St. Bonaventure 6 (A. Johnson 2); Turnovers: BU 12, St. Bonaventure 16; Totals fouls: BU 13; St. Bonaventure 19; Fouled out: none; Technical fouls: none; A-137