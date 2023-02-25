EASTON — Abby Antognoli scored a game-high 21 points, two other Lafayette players posted double-doubles, and the Leopards used a strong game-ending run to defeat Bucknell 69-61 on Saturday in Patriot League women's basketball.
Remi Sisselman's 3-pointer gave the Bison a lead with 5:39 to play, and Emma Shaffer followed with a free throw that made it 56-54. Lafayette tied the score on its next trip, and then went ahead for good with two Antognoli foul shots.
The Leopards closed with a 15-5 run to ruin Bucknell's chances of earning a top-four seed in the upcoming Patriot League Tournament. The Bison (12-16 overall, 8-9 Patriot) close the regular season at home Wednesday against American.
Lafayette (9-18, 6-11) outscored Bucknell in every quarter except an all-even third period. Makayla Andrews (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Halee Smith (15 points, 13 rebounds) joined Antognoli and Kay Donahue (11 points) in double-figures in the win.
The Bison also put four scorers in double-digits, led by Isabella King's 14 points and Tai Johnson's 12. Cecelia Collins and Emma Shaffer each scored 11, with Shaffer pulling a team-high 11 boards for her ninth career double-double. Grace Sullivan added six points and six boards.
Bucknell shot just 34.3% (24-of-70) from the field and 6-of-27 (22.2%) from 3-point territory. King boosted the clip from beyond the three-point arc, hitting hit four of her eight shots from distance.
The Bison made only three of their first 22 shots, but trailed just 10-7 at the end of the first quarter. King drained her first triple of the game 48 seconds into the second period to tie the game, and Bucknell stretched its lead to 16-10 before Lafayette called timeout. The Leopards soon clawed back to tie the game at 23. Then Lafayette went on an 8-2 run to end the quarter for a 31-25 halftime lead.
With the score 35-30 Lafayette in the third, Shaffer scored five straight points, including a transition basket to deadlock the game. The Bison went up 39-38 a few possessions later, courtesy of a Sullivan's putback. However, Lafayette ripped an 11-4 run to end the quarter as it started, with the Leopards up six.
Lafayette opened the fourth by running the score to 51-43 before the Bison cut it to 51-49, thanks to buckets by King, Shaffer, and Emma Theodorsson. Bucknell took its final lead after King and Sisselman nailed back-to-back 3-pointers.
Lafayette 69, Bucknell 61
Bucknell (12-16, 8-9) 61
King 5-9 0-0 14, Johnson 6-10 0-0 12, Collins 5-12 0-0 11, Emma Shaffer 3-10 5-12 11, Theodorsson 1-8 2-2 4, Sullivan 3-9 0-0 6, Sisselman 1-7 0-0 3, Kulesza 0-3 0-0 0, Dingler 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-70 7-14 61.
Lafayette (9-18, 6-11) 69
Antognoli 7-13 5-5 21, Andrews 5-15 6-8 16, Smith 6-9 2-2 15, Matthews 1-3 0-0 2, Booth 0-0 0-0 0, Donahue 5-10 0-0 11, Ntaconayigize 1-2 1-2 4, Favours 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 14-17 69.
Halftime: Lafayette 31-25. 3-point goals: Bucknell 6-27 (King 4-8, Collins 1-3, Sisselman 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Dingler 0-2, Kulesza 0-3, Theodorsson 0-5); Lafayette 5-12 (Antognoli 2-4, Ntaconayigize 1-1, Donahue 1-2, Smith 1-3, Andrews 0-1, Favours 0-1). Rebounds: Bucknell 36 (Shaffer 11, Sullivan 6); Lafayette 46 (Smith 13, Andrews 12). Assists: Bucknell 15 (four with 3); Lafayette 12 (Smith 3). Steals: Bucknell 8 (Shaffer 3); Lafayette 4 (Antognoli 2). Turnovers: Bucknell 9; Lafayette 17. Total fouls: Bucknell 17; Lafayette 14. Fouled out: None. A: 772.