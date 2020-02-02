The Daily Item
BOSTON — The Bucknell women’s basketball team put in a strong comeback effort after trailing by 15 to Boston University on Saturday afternoon, but eventually fell to the Terriers, 54-48, in Patriot League action.
The Bison took a brief lead at 48-46 with 1:20 to play, but the Terriers scored six straight to seal the win.
Ellie Mack led the Bison with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists. Tessa Brugler scored 10 and grabbed six boards.
Bucknell (15-6, 8-2) was outscored 16-4 in the first quarter, and fell behind 22-7 early in the second period.
It was a low scoring affair from the start, Bucknell started just 1-for-8 and scored four first-quarter points. After the Terriers started 0-for-4, they finished by hitting six of their last 10 shots to take the 16-4 lead heading into the second.
The lead grew to 15 with 7:17 remaining in the second quarter, which was as wide as the gap would get. From that point the Bison put together an 11-2 run, and an Abby Kapp 3-pointer with 26 seconds left in the half that had Bucknell within six.
Momentum carried over into the second half for the Bison, who forced a pair of early turnovers to get the deficit down to two with five minutes left in the third. Three times, Bucknell worked the Terrier lead down to two, but entered the final quarter trailing 39-35.
Taylor O’Brien finished with seven points and six rebounds. Johnson and Kapp combined for 12 points with a pair of 3-pointers each. No players scored from the bench for Bucknell.
Boston University 54, Bucknell 48
Bucknell (15-6)
Ellie Mack 7-14 3-4 19; Tessa Brugler 3-7 4-6 10; Taylor O’Brien 1-4 5-5 7; Ally Johnson 2-6 0-0 6; Abby Kapp 2-11 0-0 6; Tai Johnson 0-1 0-0 0; Autumn Ceppi 0-1 0-0 0; Carly Krsul 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-46 11-14 48.
Boston (11-10)
Riley Childs 8-15 0-3 18; Maggie Pina 6-9 0-0 15; Maren Durant 2-2 2-2 6; Katie Nelson 1-8 0-0 2; Sydney Johnson 0-4 0-0 0; Nia Irving 4-8 3-4 11; Tenisha Pressley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 5-9 54.
Halftime: Boston U, 27-21. 3-point goals: BU 7-22 (Mack 2-5; O’Brien 1-2; Johnson 2-5; Kapp 2-9; Johnson 0-1); Boston U. 5-11 (Childs 2-3; Pina 3-5; Nelson 0-2; Pressley 0-1). Rebounds: BU 28 (Brugler and O’Brien, 6 each); Boston U. 34 (Childs 11); Assists: BU 7 (Mack and Johnson, 3 each); Boston U. 9 (Johnson 3); Steals: BU 4 (Kapp 2); Boston U. 5 (Johnson 4); Turnovers: BU 8, Boston U. 9; Team fouls: BU 13, Boston U. 15. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none; A: 405.