BETHLEHEM — The Bucknell women’s basketball team put together a huge defensive effort on the road at Lehigh on Wednesday, defeating the reigning Patriot League champion and preseason favorite 56-45 at Stabler Arena. Bucknell held the league’s top offense to just 12 points in the first half, and forced 15 turnovers while limiting the Mountain Hawks to 16-of-52 (30.8%) shooting and 6-of-28 (21.4%) from beyond the arc.
Bucknell (11-4, 2-2 PL) was 23-of-54 from the field (42.6%), and held a 38-32 edge on the glass. Senior Taylor O’Brien led the Bison with her second double-double of the season, scoring 19 points on 7-of-13 (53.8%) shooting with a career-high 16 rebounds. She was joined in double figures by Carly Krsul (15 points) and Cecelia Collins (16 points). Collins also added a team-high four assists.
Lehigh’s Mackenzie Kramer led the Mountain Hawks with 16 points and knocked down four 3-pointers.
“It’s just a matter of beating a quality opponent on their court is really hard to do,” Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. “It’s hard to win any game in the league. When you go on the road against a veteran, well-coached team like this that is used to winning — and you come out with the win yourself — it’s a big win.”
It took Lehigh more than six minutes of game time to score its first points of the contest, as Bucknell’s defense forced an 0-for-7 start and a pair of turnovers on the Mountain Hawks’ first nine possessions. Bucknell struggled offensively also, however, and was only able to build a 6-0 lead over that stretch.
The Mountain Hawks finished the first quarter 3-of-13 (23.1%) with four turnovers, allowing Bucknell to carry a 14-8 lead into the second.
The Mountain Hawks scored just four points on 2-of-11 (18.2%) shooting and posted an 0-for-7 performance beyond the arc in the second quarter. Lehigh scored first in the frame, but Bucknell responded with a 7-0 run capped by an O’Brien 3-pointer to build its first double-digit lead of the game at 21-10.
The Bison also forced six more Lehigh turnovers, but their offense still had trouble capitalizing. Bucknell was 5-of-16 (31.3%) in the second and totaled 11 points, resulting in a 25-12 advantage at halftime. O’Brien already had 11 points and eight rebounds heading into the locker rooms.
The 12 first-half points from Lehigh were the fewest Bucknell had allowed in a half since giving up just 11 to Loyola last March.
The Bison offense finally got hot coming out of halftime, as Bucknell started the third quarter 5-of-6 and built its largest lead of the game at 35-19.