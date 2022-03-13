WASHINGTON, D.C. — An early Bucknell surge was muted before the end of the first quarter, and American pulled away in the fourth to win the Patriot League women's basketball tournament championship game Sunday.
Jade Edwards scored seven of her game-high 21 points in the final period to punctuate the top-seeded Eagles' 65-53 win for their third conference title and the program's first NCAA Tournament berth since 2018.
The Bison (23-9) were denied their fifth Patriot League title, but they received an at-large bid to the WNIT. First-round games will be played Wednesday through Friday. Matchups and times will be announced this afternoon.
Bucknell senior Taylor O'Brien, a First Team All-Patriot League selection, scored a team-best 20 points Sunday, while classmate Marly Walls added 10 points, seven rebounds, and three steals in 40 minutes. Emma Shaffer, a junior, recorded her first career double-double, setting personal-bests with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
The Bison raced to a 16-6 lead after the first seven minutes, with freshman Cecelia Collins scoring six of her seven total points in the run. Shaffer made consecutive layups in the spree as Bucknell scored all 16 points in the paint.
American (23-8) responded with a 10-0 run and evened the score on two Taylor Brown free throws with no time remaining in the period. Both teams shot 50 percent over the first 10 minutes.
O'Brien hit a 3-pointer at the 5:52 mark in the second quarter, and Collins followed with a free throw to give the Bison a 24-22 lead. American again closed with a flourish, ending the half on a 7-2 run to carry a 29-26 lead into the break.
Bucknell scored the first four points of the third quarter to get back on top, 30-29, and Bison freshman Isabella King soon followed with a 3-pointer for a 33-32 lead. Walls' basket in transition off an O'Brien steal gave Bucknell its final lead of the game with 4:53 to play in the third. The Eagles put together another 10-0 run to lead 46-41 after three quarters.
Walls and O'Brien then made the first two field goals of the fourth quarter to bring the Bison within one at 46-45, but that was as close as they could get. Bucknell shot 22.2% (4-of-18) over the final 10 minutes. Shaffer saw her best minutes in the period, adding six points, three rebounds and a block while going 4-for-5 at the foul line.
The Bison did cut a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to four at 57-53 on an O'Brien layup with 1:46 to go. However, American went 6-for-6 from the foul line late to finish the game on an 8-1 run.
Bucknell, which reached the title game following wins over Lehigh in the quarterfinals and Navy in the semis, shot 36.2% (21-of-58) while going 2-for-12 from beyond the arc. The Eagles held a 36-29 edge on the boards and finished the game with six blocks.
Bucknell had been 5-0 against American in tournament games, most recently beating the Eagles in the 2019 final.
American senior guard Emily Fisher, who had eight points and seven rebounds in the final, was named the Patriot League Tournament MVP.
O'Brien and freshman Cecelia Collins were named to the All-Tournament Team. Over three tournament games, O'Brien totaled 50 points, 14 rebounds, 10 steals, four blocks and two assists. Collins scored 22 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and added 13 assists.
PATRIOT LEAGUE WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
American 65, Bucknell 54
Bucknell (23-9) 54
Taylor O'Brien 7-21 5-6 20, Emma Shaffer 4-7 4-5 12, Marly Walls 5-13 0-0 10, Cecelia Collins 3-8 1-2 7, Isabella King 1-4 0-0 3, Carly Krsul 1-5 0-0 2, Julie Kulesza 0-0 0-0 0, Tai Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Remi Sisselman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 10-13 54.
American (23-8) 65
Jade Edwards 8-12 4-4 21, Taylor Brown 6-8 5-5 18, Ivy Bales 4-14 3-3 11, Emily Fisher 4-10 0-0 8, Lauren Stack 0-3 0-0 0, Emily Johns 2-5 0-0 5, Riley DeRubbo 1-2 0-0 2, Maddie Doring 0-1 0-0 0, Laura Graytok 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 12-12 65.
Halftime: American 29-26. 3-point goals: Bucknell 2-12 (King 1-3, O'Brien 1-6, Walls 0-1, Collins 0-2); American 3-9 (Brown 1-1, Johns 1-2, Edwards 1-3, Bates 0-1, Doring 0-1, Fisher 0-1). Rebounds: Bucknell 29 (Shaffer 12, Walls 7); American 36 (Bates 7, Fisher 7). Assists: Bucknell 6 (Walls 2); American 13 (Edwards 4, Fisher 4). Steals: Bucknell 7 (O'Brien 3, Walls 3); American 5 (Brown 2). Blocked shots: Bucknell 4 (O'Brien 2); American 6 (Bales 2, Edwards 2). Turnovers: Bucknell 10, American 15. Total fouls: Bucknell 14, American 11. Fouled out: None. A: 1,107.