PHILADELPHIA — Bucknell rallied from 14 points down in the third quarter to force overtime on Cecelia Collins' buzzer-beater, but the University of Pennsylvania hit four foul shots in the final 20 seconds of overtime to outlast the Bison, 68-62 in overtime at the Palestra.
Collins had a game-high 18 points to lead Bucknell, while Emma Shaffer had her third career double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Isabella King chipped in 12 points for the Bison (4-6).
Penn (4-5) appeared to take control of the game in the third quarter, turning a 30-28 lead into a 40-28 lead with a 10-0 run. Even with a timeout, Bucknell couldn't stem the tide. The Quakers would push the lead to 47-33 with 3:50 left in the third quarter.
After the media timeout, Bucknell ended the third period with a 10-2 spurt of it's own to pull back to six points to open the final stanza.
The Bisons cored the first six points of the fourth period as King's jumper with 8:42 left in the regulation tied the game at 49-49. Penn had one more spurt in it, opening up a 59-52 lead on Floor Tonders jumper with 2:09 left in regulation.
Bucknell would score the final seven points in regulation capped in Collins' game-tying bucket. The sophomore had the ball knocked away while brining it up court. She recovered dribbled into the paint, and banked home a floater at the buzzer.
Collins' free throw early in the overtime gave Bucknell an early lead, but a Quakers' layup and 3-pointer gave Penn a 64-60 lead. Shaffer cut it to 64-62 with a layup with 21 seconds left, but the Mandy McGurk knocked home four foul shots in the final 20 seconds to clinch the win. Penn had been just 3-of-6 from the line before the final 20 seconds of the game.
Jordan Obi led Penn with 16 points, while Kayla Padilla had 15 points. Ponders finished 15 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.
University of Pennsylvania 68,
Bucknell 62, OT
Bucknell (4-6)
Cecelia Collina 8-18 2-5 18; Emma Shaffer 5-17 5-7 11; Isabella King 5-10 0-0 12; Blake Matthews 2-5 0-0 5; Remi Sisselman 1-6 0-0 3; Julie Kulesza 2-3 0-1 5; Tai Johnson 1-3 0-0 2; Grace Sullivan 0-1 2-2 2; Kaylee Reinbeau 0-2 0-0 0; Caroline Dingler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 9-16 62.
Penn (4-5)
Jordan Obi 7-15 0-0 16; Kayla Padilla 6-17 0-0 15; Floor Tonders 6-12 0-0 15; Simone Sawyer 4-9 1-3 10; Maddy McGurk 2-8 4-4 8; Sydney Caldwell 2-6 0-0 4; Stina Almqvist 0-2 0-0 0; Michaela Stanfield 0-0 0-0 0; Silke Milliman 0-0 0-0 0; Saniah Caldwell 0-0 0-0 0; Faye Caldwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-69 5-9 68.
Halftime: Penn, 27-21. 3-point goals: Bucknell 5-16 (King 2-6; Matthews 1-1; Sisselman 1-6; Kulesza 1-2; Reinbeau 0-1); Penn 9-27 (Obi 2-4; Padilla 3-9; Tonders 3-6; Sawyer 1-4; McGurk 0-2; Caldwell 0-1; Almqvist 0-1) Rebounds: Bucknell 46 (Shaffer 11); Penn 31 (Tonders 11); Steals: Bucknell 3 (3 with 3); Penn 7 (Tonders and McGurk, 2 each); Assists: Bucknell 12 (Collins 6); Penn 15 (Obi 5); Blocks: Bucknell 2 (King and Dingler, 1 each); Penn 6 (Tonders 4). Turnovers: Bucknell 12, Penn 11; Totals fouls: Bucknell 15, Penn 14. Fouled out: Tonders; Technical fouls: none; A-327.