Led by Preseason All-Patriot League selection Ellie Mack, the Bucknell women's basketball team was selected to finish third in the preseason poll of league coaches and sports information directors.
The Bison, directed by first-year coach Trevor Woodruff, received 132 points and four first-place votes in the poll.
Lehigh was picked to finish first in the league with nine first-place votes and 140 points. Holy Cross was second with 138 points and five first-place votes. American, which tied Bucknell for the league title last season, received two first-place votes and was picked to finish fifth. Boston University was selected fourth.
Colgate nabbed 78 points for sixth, followed by Loyola Maryland (74), Navy (44), Lafayette (42) and Army, which rounded out the poll with 36 points.
Mack reached double-digit scoring in 25 games last season, including all four of Bucknell's postseason games. She averaged 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game as a junior. Mack was a first-team All-Patriot League selection last year, and was selected to the Patriot League All-Tournament Team.
The Bison begin play under Woodruff on Nov. 5 at Virginia. Bucknell faces Monmouth in its home opener on Nov. 9.