LEWISBURG — Bucknell used a 16-0 second quarter run to open a 32-11 lead, and ultimately defeated Army 77-46 Wednesday at Sojka Pavilion. Ellie Mack led four Bison in double figures with 18 points and dished out five assists.
Bucknell (15-5, 8-1 Patriot League) forced 21 turnovers,and led by as many as 39 points in the fourth quarter. All eight of Bucknell’s league wins have been by double digits.
The Black Knights (5-15, 1-8 PL) had three players in double figures, led by 14 points from Lindsey Scamman.
“Obviously a good bounce-back game. I think we all had a bad taste in our mouths from the weekend,” said Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff. “I thought the ball moved well offensively from inside to out, and when we started making shots, we were able to stretch the lead a bit.”
Abby Kapp (12 points), Taylor O’Brien (11) and Ally Johnson (11) joined Mack in double figures for the Bison.
The Bison scored 27 points off turnovers, adding 20 points from the bench. The team also finished with 15 assists.
Bucknell’s 16-0 second quarter run spanned six minutes and left the Black Knights trailing by 21 with three minutes left in the half.
Bucknell 77, Army 46
Army (5-15)
Lindsey Scamman 5-9 3-6 14; Alisa Fallon 4-8 2-2 11; Sarah Bohn 1-4 0-0 3; Morgann Yancey 1-5 0-0 2; Hope Brown 0-5 0-0 0; Natalie Stralkus 4-9 1-2 10; Kate Murray 1-5 0-1 2; Jessica Rawls 1-1 0-0 2; Natalie Rhine 1-4 0-2 2; Espi Varoz 0-1 0-0 0; Taylor Sullivan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 6-12 46.
Bucknell (15-5)
Ellie Mack 7-12 1-2 18; Abby Kapp 4-8 0-0 12; Taylor O’Brien 5-9 0-0 11; Ally Johnson 4-7 0-0 11; Tessa Brugler 1-3 3-4 5; Tai Johnson 2-5 2-2 7; Carly Krsul 2-3 2-2 6; Gia Hayes 1-2 1-2 3; Autumn Ceppi 1-3 0-0 2; Emma Shaffer 0-2 2-2 2; Bridget Tobin 0-3 0-0 0; Marly Walls 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 11-14 77.
Halftime: Bucknell, 38-17. 3-point goals: Army 4-21 (Scamman 1-1; Fallon 1-4; Bohn 1-3; Yancey 0-2; Brown 0-2; Stalkus 1-4; Murray 0-3; Rhine 0-1; Varoz 0-1); Bucknell 12-25 (Mack 3-4; Kapp 4-8; O’Brien 1-1; Johnson 3-6; Johnson 1-4; Tobin 0-2). Rebounds: Army 29 (Scamman 6); Bucknell 31 (O’Brien and Krsul, 5 each); Steals: Army 3 (three with one); Bucknell 8 (Kapp 2); Assists: Army 7 (Murray 3); Bucknell 15 (Mack 5); Blocks: Army 2 (two with one); Bucknell 4 (four with one); Turnovers: Army 21, Bucknell 12. Total fouls: Army 17, Bucknell 15. Fouled out: none; Technical fouls: none. A: 765.