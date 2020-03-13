The Patriot League cancelled its women’s basketball tournament Thursday afternoon, just hours before Bucknell was set to host Holy Cross in a semifinal.
“Given the rapidly changing environment regarding the ongoing spread of COVID-19 (2019 novel coronavirus) the decision was made to protect the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, and campus communities,” the league announced in a statement.
The top-seeded Bison, who won the regular-season championship, were then awarded the automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. However, the NCAA Tournament was cancelled approximately 2 1/2 hours later.
“This is devastating,” Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff tweeted. “Can’t think of any other reasonable decision that could’ve been reached, but it doesn’t diminish the heartbreak. I’ll simply say thank you to our amazing group of women for allowing us to be part of your championship season.”
Bucknell went 24-6, including 16-2 in Patriot League play, in Woodruff’s first year as coach. Woodruff was named Patriot League Coach of the Year as the Bison finished four games ahead of second-place Boston University. That is the largest margin to win the league since the Patriot League went to an 18-game schedule.
Senior Ellie Mack was named Patriot League Player of the Year after averaging 15 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
“The award is much more a reflection of our team,” Mack said. “I definitely couldn’t have done it without them. It’s not just me; it’s all 12 of us who are contributing.”
Other than Mack, the only senior on Bucknell’s roster is Gia Hayes. Hayes appeared in 14 games this season.
“While I fully understand and support the decisions made by the University, the Patriot League and the NCAA, I am saddened by the day’s events and the impact that they have had on our student-athletes and coaches,” Bucknell Director of Athletics Jermaine Truax said in a statement. “The health and welfare of our student-athletes is always our top priority, but at the same time, informing our in-season athletes — particularly the seniors — that their seasons were over was extremely difficult.
“We will continue to support our student-athletes as best we can under these challenging and fluid circumstances.”
The decision to cancel the women’s basketball tournament came a little less than 3 hours after the league announced it was cancelling all spring sports.
“Recognizing that the health and safety of our students and broader communities is our priority, and based on the ongoing spread of COVID-19, the Patriot League Council of Presidents has made the difficult and challenging decision to cancel all spring athletics practices and competitions through the remainder of the academic year,” the Patriot League said in a statement announcing that decision.
“The majority of Patriot League institutions have announced a temporary or semester-long transition to remote learning. While we recognize the deep disappointment that will be felt by our student-athletes, coaches, and communities, a continuation of spring seasons is untenable.”
Bucknell has canceled all of its athletic contests for the semester.