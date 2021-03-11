LEWISBURG — Not having fans in the stands this season may seem to lessen the impact of a homecourt advantage.
However, Bucknell senior Autumn Ceppi said that's not necessarily the case as the Bison prepare to host Lehigh tonight in a Patriot League women's basketball semifinal.
"There's definitely pride that we don't lose at home," Ceppi said. "That's something that has carried through my whole time at Bucknell. It's something that's been passed down. It's a spirit that we have.
"It's also nice that we don't have to do the traveling. That's a good advantage, but it's just the pride we have to come out on this court and defend it. We do a good job of that."
Bucknell has won its last 16 home games, and is 33-2 at Sojka Pavilion over the last three seasons.
The Bison (9-0) and Mountain Hawks (8-5) know each other quite well this season.
"We'll be playing our 10th game, and our fifth against Lehigh," Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. "So it will be a familiar opponent, and that certainly helps."
Bucknell won the four previous matchups this season, but Lehigh has played the Bison the closest of any opponent to this point.
Two of Bucknell's wins in the season series came after trailing through much of the game, and the most recent game in Bethlehem required an 18-point second-half comeback.
Bucknell won 76-64 and 80-66 in the two games in Sojka Pavilion.
The Bison are No. 2 in the Patriot League in both scoring and scoring defense.
"We need to really lock in and know the scout," Bucknell junior Taylor O'Brien said. "We're here to stay, so we need to show that.
"We're a very tough team to beat. We just need to play how we know and we'll be fine."
The Bison defeated Loyola (Md.) in the quarterfinals on Sunday, which was Bucknell's first game in 35 days. Woodruff said his team — which practiced together as a team only three times in more than a month ahead of the quarterfinal — should improve with each game now.
"We needed to play because that's the best way to shake the rust off," Woodruff said. "We're not playing our best, but we're only going to get better."