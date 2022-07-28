The Bucknell women's basketball team, which reached the Patriot League title game and the second round of the WNIT last season, bolstered its 2022-23 schedule.
The Bison, who open the season at Saint Joseph's, challenge a pair of Power 5 conference teams in Virginia Tech and Syracuse on the road while hosting home games against Fairleigh Dickinson, Iona, Temple, St. Bonaventure and Stony Brook. Bucknell also plays road games at Cornell, Penn and Buffalo.
"Our goal is to build a non-conference schedule that puts us in challenging situations against teams with different styles to help prepare us for Patriot League play," Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. "With games against teams from eight different conferences, I believe we've done that."
Six of the 11 non-conference opponents were on the schedule last year, and Bucknell went 5-1 against those teams. Four of the teams played in national postseason tournaments last season, including two NCAA tournament participants.
The season opener on Nov. 7 will be Bucknell's sixth meeting with Saint Joseph's, and the first since 2017. The Bison have seen recent success against Atlantic 10 foes, going 7-0 against the conference over the last four seasons.
The Hawks feature a familiar face for the Bison. Sophomore Talya Brugler, who started 21 games for the Hawks last year, is the younger sister of 2021 Bucknell graduate Tessa Brugler.
Bucknell remains on the road for a game at Cassell Coliseum against perennial ACC power Virginia Tech four days later on Nov. 11. It's the second meeting between the Bison and the Hokies, who first squared off in 2013. Virginia Tech reached the NCAA tournament for a second straight year in 2022, and has won 20 or more games in six of the last seven seasons.
The home opener takes place Nov. 16, as Bucknell hosts Fairleigh Dickinson at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison have won nine home openers in a row, and they are 7-1 against non-league opponents at home under Woodruff. Bucknell defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 66-56 on the road last season before the Knights went on to win the NEC regular season title and earn a bid to the 2022 WNIT.
Bucknell is back on the road Nov. 19 to face the first of two Ivy League opponents in Cornell. The two teams have a lengthy history, with Bucknell holding a 19-5 lead in the all-time series, but this will be the first meeting between the Bison and the Big Red since 2014.
The Bison return to Sojka to host Iona Nov. 22. Bucknell is 5-5 all-time against the Gaels, including a 55-48 road win for Bucknell last year.
Bucknell faces its second ACC opponent the day after Thanksgiving, when it travels to Syracuse. The Orange are two years removed from a first-round win over South Dakota State in the NCAA tournament, and they won the only other meeting with Bucknell in 2018. Bucknell held a slight lead over the then-18th-ranked Orange midway through the third quarter.
"Without question, the two games against ACC members will show us a great deal about ourselves. Virginia Tech has the potential to compete among the nation's best this season, and Syracuse will be much improved following the addition of multiple talented transfers," said Woodruff.
Following the Syracuse trip, Bucknell plays three consecutive games at home over the course of a week. The homestand begins with a Nov. 27 contest against Temple, followed by Saint Bonaventure and Stony Brook.
Another 2022 WNIT participant, Stony Brook hasn't lost more than eight games in any of the last four seasons. The Seawolves won the America East Conference in 2020-21 and went 28-3 in 2019-20, including a double-overtime win against the Bison.
The Bison play their last game before the final exams break on Dec. 6 at Penn. Bucknell notched a 62-46 win at home last season, which was its first victory over the Quakers since 1989.
The non-conference schedule wraps up Dec. 20 at Buffalo, which won the MAC tournament title last season and faced Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Bulls went 25-9 overall and suffered one of their losses to Bucknell in a December game at Sojka.
"As is the case every season, we expect there to be highs and lows as we work to become the greatest version of ourselves. We are all looking forward to embracing the challenges ahead, and hope our Bison fans will join us on the journey," said Woodruff.
Bucknell went 24-10 overall last season and was 9-2 in non-conference play, winning eight in a row before beginning Patriot League play.
BUCKNELL WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Non-conference schedule
Date;Opponent
Nov. 7;at Saint Joseph's
Nov. 11;at Virginia Tech
Nov. 16;Fairleigh Dickinson
Nov. 19;at Cornell
Nov. 22;Iona
Nov. 25;at Syracuse
Nov. 27;Temple
Nov. 30;St. Bonaventure
Dec. 3;Stony Brook
Dec. 6;at Penn
Dec. 20;at Buffalo