LORETTO — Bucknell shot 50 percent, and took advantage of a 19-point effort from Ellie Mack and a career-high 14 points from Taylor O’Brien to claim a 70-46 victory over Saint Francis at DeGol Arena Saturday afternoon.
It was the fifth straight victory for Bucknell (7-3), who’s now held three of its last four opponents under 50 points. Bucknell shot 50 percent for a second time this season, and forced 17 Saint Francis (2-9) turnovers.
Bucknell trailed after the first quarter, but went on to outscore the Red Flash 56-31 in the final three periods. Holding onto a 40-32 advantage in the third, the Bison went on a 20-2 scoring run to close out the quarter, and its lead wouldn’t shrink under 22 points the rest of the way.
The Bison held the Red Flash to 17-of-46 (37%) from the the floor and allowed just five makes from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the Bison sank nine threes and outrebounded Saint Francis 31-28.
Abby Kapp also reached double-figures in the win, sinking three from deep to add 11 points. Tessa Brugler tacked on eight points and eight rebounds. Karson Swogger led Saint Francis with 14 points on 5-for-14 shooting.
Bucknell has now won each of its last five contests, holding those opponents to an average of 50.8 points.
The Bison will play one more non-conference game on the road against Stony Brook next Sunday.
Bucknell (7-3)
Ellie Mack 7-10 2-3 19; Taylor O’Brien 6-12 0-0 14; Abby Kapp 4-8 0-0 11; Tessa Brugler 3-8 1-1 8; Marly Walls 3-5 0-1 6; Autumn Ceppi 2-3 2-2 6; Tai Johnson 2-4 0-0 4; Carly Krsul 1-2 0-0 2; Gia Hayes 0-2 0-0 0; Emma Shaffer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 5-7 70.
St. Francis (2-9)
Karson Swogger 5-14 2-2 14; Phee Allen 3-6 1-2 8; Haley Thomas 3-6 0-0 6; Katie Dettwiller 2-3 2-2 6; Sam Sabino 0-2 0-0 0; Jenna Mastellone 1-1 2-2 4; Lili Benzel 1-5 0-0 3; MaKenzie Pollard 1-2 0-0 3; Sam Miller 1-4 0-0 2; Jada Dapaa 0-2 0-0 0; Halie Murphy 0-0 0-0 0; Caitlin Carroll 0-0 0-0 0; Kayley Kovac 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 7-7 46.
Halftime: Bucknell 36-25. 3-point goals: Bucknell 9-21 (Mack 3-6; O’Brien 2-5; Kapp 3-7; Brugler 1-1; Walls 0-1; Hayes 0-1); St. Francis 5-16 (Swogger 2-5; Allen 1-1; Thomas 0-2; Sabino 0-2; Benzel 1-4; Pollard1-1; Dapaa 0-1). Rebounds: Bucknell 31 (Mack and Brugler, 8 each); St. Francis 28 (Dettwiller and Dapaa, 5 each); Assists: Bucknell 19 (Mack 5); St. Francis 8 (Allen and Thomas, 2 each); Steals: Bucknell 8 (Mack and Walls, 2 each); St. Francis 5 (Swogger 2); Blocks: Bucknell 3 (Mack 2); St. Francis 0; Turnovers: Bucknell 9, St. Francis 17. Teams fouls: Bucknell 8, St. Francis 10. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none. A: 320.