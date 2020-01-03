The Daily Item
WEST POINT, N.Y. – Three Bison scored in double-figures, and Bucknell never trailed in the team’s 63-52 win over Army in both teams’ Patriot League opener.
Bucknell (8-4, 1-0 PL) led by as many as 14 in the second half, but Army (4-8, 0-1 PL) trailed by only five near the start of the fourth quarter. A 10-1 Bison run in the fourth put away any chance at a Black Knight comeback.
Ellie Mack led the team with 13 points and eight rebounds. Tessa Brugler scored 12 and finished one rebound shy of a double-double. Taylor O’Brien contributed 10 points and also wrapped up the evening with three steals and nine boards.
Bucknell was hot out of the gates to begin the game, scoring on four of its first six possessions and sinking two from behind the arc. Although the Bison jumped out to a 14-7 lead, the Black Knights ended the quarter on a 6-0 run to pull within one of tying.
The Bison grew the lead to as much as nine in the second quarter, but Army again ended the quarter on a run, and trailed by just four at the half.
The third quarter was Bucknell’s best defensively as they limited the Black Knights to 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting and grabbed four steals. Leading 32-29 with 6:51 to play in the third, Bucknell went on a 7-0 run that was capped by an Abby Kapp 3 to grab its first double-digit lead of the contest.
The three at the buzzer turned into a 9-2 Army run that brought the Black Knights as close as four, however, the Bison responded with a 10-1 run that put them up 13 with 3:36 to play in the game.
“I thought our effort was pretty good,” said Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff. “Too many turnovers, too many missed layups, but they continued to grind. We hung in there, scored just enough, got just enough stops, and a night when you don’t necessarily shoot well you can still win on the road. That’s a good night.”
Army’s Kamryn Hall led the Black Knights with 13 points, and Sarah Bohn added 12 on 4-of-5 shooting.
“You take these road wins,” said Woodruff. “They’re hard to get in any league, so you take them and put them in your pocket and move on. Eyes will be straight forward towards Lafayette as soon as we get home off the bus.”
The victory was Bucknell’s seventh straight over Army.
Bucknell 63,
Army 52
Bucknell (8-4)
Ellie Mack 5-9 2-2 13; Tessa Brugler 4-11 4-4 12; Taylor O’Brien 4-14 1-1 10; Abby Kapp 3-5 0-0 8; Marly Walls 1-6 3-5 5; Tai Johnson 2-5 0-0 5; Autumn Ceppi 2-6 1-1 5; Carly Krsul 2-3 0-1 5. Totals 23-59 11-14 63.
Army (4-8)
Kamryn Hall 3-10 6-7 13; Sarah Bohn 4-5 0-0 12; Lindsey Scamman 2-16 4-8 8; Hope Brown 2-6 1-2 7; Alisa Fallon 3-8 0-1 6; Kate Murray 2-5 0-0 6; Morgann Yancey 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 11-18 52.
Halftime: BU, 30-26. 3-point field goals: Bucknell 6-15 (Mack 1-3; O’Brien 1-3; Kapp 2-4; Walls 0-1; Johnson 1-2; Ceppi 0-1; Krsul 1-1); Army 9-17 (Hall 1-4; Bohn 4-4; Scamman 0-2; Brown 2-4; Murray 2-3). Rebounds: Bucknell 43 (Brugler and O’Brien, 9 each); Army 36 (Scamman 10). Assists: Bucknell 9 (Walls 3); Army 8 (Bohn and Fallon 2 each); Steals: Bucknell 6 (O’Brien, 3); Army 7 (Hall and Scamman, 2 each); Blocks: Bucknell 1 (Kapp 1); Army 1 (Scamman 1). Turnovers: Bucknell 13, Army 15. Totals fouls: Bucknell 14, Army 16. Fouled out: Brown. Technical fouls: none. A: 690.