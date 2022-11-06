Bucknell's women's soccer team outlasted Army in penalty kicks to claim the Patriot League title and earn the league's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament on Sunday at West Point, N.Y.
The second-seeded Bison won 3-1 on kicks after 110 minutes of scoreless soccer. The win marks the Bison’s sixth Patriot League Women’s Soccer Championship title.
Sophomore midfielder Teresa Deda, freshman defender Meghan White, and senior forward Rylee Donaldson all scored for Bucknell in penalty kicks.
Bucknell junior Jenna Hall made six saves.
Donaldson was awarded Tournament MVP honors after scoring the winning penalty kick. Hall, Deda and White joined Donaldson on the all-tournament team.
Bucknell (8-5-6) will find out where it will play in the NCAA tournament today. The complete 64-team field will be released at 3:30 p.m. on Monday during a selection show on NCAA.com.