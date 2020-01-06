LEWISBURG — When the Bucknell women unleash a defensive effort like the one they stitched together Sunday afternoon, Trevor Woodruff’s Bison are likely going to see more than a few positive results.
Stout defensively throughout by switching its man-to-man sets, Bucknell parlayed its effectiveness at that end of the floor with 19 points from Ellie Mack into a 50-36 thumping of Patriot League rival Lafayette at Sojka Pavilion.
Marly Walls added nine points, while Tessa Brugler grabbed nine rebounds as the Bison turned back a second straight Patriot League foe.
The 36 points allowed is the fewest Bucknell (9-4 overall, 2-0 PL) has yielded this season.
“We’re obviously pleased to get the win, that’s always the goal,” said Woodruff, whose squad will start a two-game road swing Wednesday night at Navy. “Whenever you hold someone to whatever it was — 36 — you’ve got a good chance.
“I’d love to see the offense a little crisper, a little cleaner, but we’re not going to be perfect probably at any point this year. Certainly there’s some things we’re going to have to improve on. I wasn’t happy with the defensive rebounding,” Woodruff added.
“I could see some fight, (and) thought we continued to grind, and, as a coach, if your players continue to do that, you can live with some of the issues and just go back to work.”
Although Lafayette (5-7, 1-1) held an early 5-4 lead, the Bison blanked the visiting Leopards for nearly nine minutes while opening a 15-5 cushion that carried into the second quarter. And with Mack accruing 12 of her game-high 19 before the break, Bucknell hauled a workmanlike 28-17 lead into the locker room.
Abby Kapp’s jumper from the right edge of the foul line made it a 13-point contest early in the third quarter. Lafayette was then able to burn the Bison for nine consecutive points before Woodruff signaled for a timeout.
When the Bison returned to the floor, Mack buried one of her three treys, momentarily halting the visitors’ outburst while restoring some order. Although Tasha Vipond canned a jumper that had Lafayette within five, the Leopards never got closer.
“I wouldn’t necessarily call it pressure (to make things happen), but Coach has been on me to shoot more,” said Mack, who came in averaging 14.3 points per game. “Sometimes I tend to become too passive and try to facilitate more than I should.”
“I thought (the Leopards) did a good job of taking some things away, and, obviously, Ellie’s a big part of what we do,” Woodruff added. “I’m not surprised she hit a big shot.
“The way they defended the ball-screen gave us some opportunities for pick-and-pop and she took advantage multiple times.”
One 5-for-6 salvo from the floor was all Lafayette could manage — yet it was over once Walls closed out the third quarter with a pair of freebies and a finish inside.
Bucknell would go on a 13-6 run over the first eight minutes of the fourth quarter, increasing its lead to 50-34 with 2:03 left on Brugler’s short jumper. Mack added four points down the stretch.
“There’s a lot more focus on stopping me from scoring, but I think my teammates are doing a great job of helping me with that,” admitted Mack, the Bison’s lone preseason all-league selection and the only senior to play in Sunday’s game.
The Bison also outscored Lafayette 9-0 from the free-throw line as the Leopards didn’t attempt a foul shot.
BUCKNELL 50, LAFAYETTE 36
Lafayette (5-7, 1-1) 36
Alexis Santarelli 1-11 0-0 2; Natalie Kucowski 3-10 0-0 6; Drew Freeland 2-6 0-0 4; Sarah Agnello 2-12 0-0 5; Nicole Johnson 2-7 0-0 4; Tasha Vipond 4-5 0-0 9; Shanell Haskins 1-3 0-0 2; Jiselle Havas 1-2 0-0 2; Reilly Campbell 0-0 0-0 0; Naomi Ganpo 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 17-58 0-0 36.
Bucknell (9-4, 2-0) 50
Tessa Brugler 2-8 2-4 6; Ellie Mack 8-17 0-0 19; Taylor O’Brien 1-3 0-0 2; Marly Walls 1-2 7-10 9; Abby Kapp 2-9 0-0 5; Tai Johnson 0-2 0-0 0; Autumn Ceppi 3-5 0-0 6; Ally Johnson 1-3 0-0 3; Carly Krsul 0-0 0-2 0. Totals: 18-49 9-16 50.
Halftime score: Bucknell 28, Lafayette 17. 3-point shooting: Lafayette 2-11 (Vipond 1-1, Agnello 1-4, Haskins 0-1, Havas 0-1, Kucowski 0-2, Johnson 0-2); Bucknell 5-18 (Mack 3-9, A.Johnson 1-1, Kapp 1-6, T.Johnson 0-2). Rebounds: Lafayette 44 (Kucowski 13), Bucknell (Brugler 9). Assists: Lafayette 12 (Freeland 4), Bucknell 6 (Walls 3). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: Lafayette 12, Bucknell 6. Technical fouls: None. Turnovers: Lafayette 16, Bucknell 8. Attendance: 985.