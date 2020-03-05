EASTON — Three Bison scored in double figures, and Bucknell limited Lafayette to 27.1% shooting to defeat the Leopards 57-47 on Wednesday evening.
Bucknell led wire-to-wire, and went up by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter.
With the win, Bucknell (23-6 overall, 16-2 PL) finishes the regular season with a 16-2 Patriot League women’s basketball record for a second consecutive season.
Taylor O’Brien led Bucknell in scoring with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Ally Johnson chipped in 11 points, and Ellie Mack added 10. Abby Kapp also had a standout night with a career-high 11 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a pair of 3-pointers.
Bucknell took advantage of early Lafayette (15-13, 11-7 PL) turnovers to grab a lead in the first quarter, and Tai Johnson hit a 3-pointer early in the second that put the Bison up by 10. A 9-0 run stretched the lead to 15 later in the quarter, and the Bison entered halftime up 34-22. Lafayette cut the deficit to single digits just once in the second half.
Lafayette was powered by a 21-point, 12-rebound outing from Natalie Kucowski. The Leopards outscored Bucknell 16-13 in the fourth quarter.
The first quarter was dominated by Kapp, who registered two blocks and scored all six of her points in the initial 10 minutes. With her second 3-pointer of the game, Kapp tied her career high of 74 made triples in a season, which is five shy of the program record. O’Brien also had an early impact as two of her first quarter steals led to points.
Bucknell’s defense stepped up in the second quarter and limited the Leopards to 2-for-13 (15.4 percent) shooting, and 0-for-3 from beyond the arc. Lafayette struggled again coming out of the halftime break and shot 2-for-16 in the third quarter. However, Bucknell faced its own scoring troubles and was just 3-for-15 in the third. Both teams were scoreless through the first four minutes of the quarter.
Bucknell picked up its seventh series sweep of the season with the win and its 12th straight victory over Lafayette. The Bison’s eight game winning streak is its longest of the season. Lafayette dropped to the No. 5 seed with the loss.
For Bucknell, the Patriot League Tournament begins with a quarterfinal game at Sojka Pavilion on Monday, March 9. The Bison will host the winner of Army and Loyola (Md.), who play each other in the first round on Saturday. Monday’s game tips off at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Patriot League Network.
Bucknell 57, Lafayette 47
Bucknell (23-6)
Taylor O’Brien 6-10 2-2 16; Ally Johnson 3-9 2-2 11; Ellie Mack 3-13 3-4 10; Abby Kapp 2-6 0-0 6; Autumn Ceppi 3-0 0-0 6; Tessa Brugler 2-7 1-4 5; Tai Johnson 1-2 0-0 3; Carly Krsul 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 8-12 57.
Lafayette (15-13)
Natalie Kucowski 8-19 3-4 21; Nicole Johnson 2-7 2-2 6; Alexis Santarelli 1-9 3-4 5; Tasha Vipond 2-8 0-0 4; Sarah Agnello 1-8 1-2 3; Drew Freeland 2-6 2-2 8; Jiselle Havas 0-2 0-0 0; Namoi Ganpo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-59 11-14 47.
Halftime: Bucknell, 34-22. 3-point goals: Bucknell 9-16 (O’Brien, 2-3; Johnson, 3-6; Mack 1-2; Kapp 2-4; Johnson 1-1). Lafayette 4-15 (Kucowski 2-6; Johnson 0-1; Vipond 0-1; Agnello 0-2; Freeland 2-4; Havas 0-1). Rebounds: Bucknell 42 (Kapp 11); Lafayette 39 (Kucowski 12); Assists: BU 12 (Kapp 6); Lafayette 7 (Agnello and Freeland, 2 each); Steals: Bucknell 6 (O’Brien 4); Lafayette 7 (Johnson, Vipond and Agnello, 2 each); Blocks: Bucknell 5 (Kapp 2); Lafayette 6 (Kucowski 3). Turnovers: Bucknell 10, Lafayette 11. Team fouls: Bucknell 13, Lafayette 12. A: 806.