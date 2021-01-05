Bucknell freshman wrestler Austin Walley was injured during a match Sunday.
Walley was transported to the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, and has made significant progress in recovery over the past 24 hours.
According to the Walley family: “Austin suffered a cervical spine injury, but has regained his strength and motor skills while at Geisinger Medical Center. We would like to thank the Geisinger doctors and support team for caring for Austin after the injury, and wish to express our gratitude for the outpouring of support from the Bucknell wrestling community.”
Walley won his first three matches at 184 pounds during the Bison’s round-robin tournament with Virginia Military Institute and Long Island. Walley was injured during the second period of his fourth and final match of the day.