EAST LANSING, Mich. — Dylan Chappell and Braden Bower won back-to-back decisions to pull Bucknell within a point of unbeaten Michigan State on Friday, but the No. 23-ranked Spartans responded with five consecutive wins to take the nonleague dual, 28-9, at Jenison Field House.
Michigan State took a 7-0 lead when Rayvon Foley, ranked No. 11 at 133 pounds, edged the Bison's Kurt Phipps, ranked No. 22, by a 5-4 score.
Chappell followed with a 2-1 win over Jordan Hamdan at 141 for the Bison (2-3), while Bower posted a 3-1 win over Peyton Omania at 149.
Four ranked wrestlers had wins in the Spartans' roll to a 28-6 lead. Bucknell's Dorian Crosby halted the string with a 5-3 decision at 285.
Michigan State, which hadn't wrestled at home since November, improved to 7-0.
No. 23 Michigan State 28, Bucknell 9
125: Tristan Lujan (MS) major dec. Grayson McLellan, 14-5; 133: Rayvon Foley (MS) dec. Kurt Phipps, 5-4; 141: Dylan Chappell (B) dec. Jordan Hamdan, TB-2, 2-1; 149: Braden Bower (B) dec. Peyton Omania, 3-1; 157: Chase Saldate (MS) major dec. Riley Bower, 8-0; 165: Caleb Fish (MS) dec. Chase Barlow, 5-3; 174: Ceasar Garza (MS) vs. Sam Barnes, 8-3; 184: Layne Malczewski (MS) fall over Mikey Bartush, 3:17; 197: Cameron Caffey (MS) tech. fall over Nolan Springer, 19-2; 285: Dorian Crosby (B) dec. Ryan Vasbinder, 5-3.