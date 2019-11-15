The Bucknell wrestling team is poised to take another step forward in 2019-20.
The Bison, who return three NCAA qualifiers and four EIWA placewinners, feature a group that is a mix of veterans and newcomers. Coach Dan Wirnsberger said he believes that they have the potential to bring some hardware back to Lewisburg from March’s EIWA and NCAA Championships.
“We’re ready to take that next step,” Wirnsberger said. “Everything we do is about getting our best results in March. Whether it’s through duals or tournaments, we want to develop guys so they’re ready to compete at the EIWA Championships and the NCAA Championships. We need to progress over the course of the season so we get the best possible outcomes in March.”
To put his team in position to have success in March, Wirnsberger has assembled a challenging schedule. Highlights of Bucknell’s 2019-20 slate include trips to Iowa State, North Carolina and the prestigious Ken Kraft Midlands Championships.
“We’re going to be challenged in our competition schedule, and we set it up that way intentionally,” Wirnsberger said. “We want our guys to wrestle quality opponents, and we’ll certainly do that.”
The Bison travel to Northern Illinois for their season opener tonight at 7 p.m. Bucknell’s home opener is against Bloomsburg on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.
“If we can stay healthy and hungry throughout the grind that is a Division I wrestling season, we’ll be prepared to bring some hardware back from Bethlehem and Minneapolis,” Wirnsberger said. “We want to have team success and individual success, and we’re in a position to have both this season.”
It didn’t take long for Zach Hartman to make his mark at Bucknell. As a freshman, he rose as high as eighth in the national polls at 157 pounds, scored two victories at the NCAA Championships in the final seconds and finished as the EIWA runner-up.
Hartman also took third at the Ken Kraft Midlands Championships with a 6-1 record, knocked off five nationally ranked opponents and paced the Bison with nine pins. Ultimately, he fashioned a stellar 28-9 record, going 14-4 in dual action and 10-1 against EIWA opponents.
“Zach had an amazing freshman campaign,” Wirnsberger said. “We can go on and on and on about Zach. His bar is set very, very high not just by our coaching staff but by Zach himself. He wants to bring some hardware back from Minneapolis.”
Drew Phipps, who is a two-time EIWA placewinner, is expected to wrestle at 197 pounds this year.
At the NCAA Tournament last year, he upset the 12th seed for his third victory over a nationally-ranked opponent of the season.
“Drew had a great off-season and put on a little more weight,” Wirnsberger said. “He fits in a little better at 197 pounds now. We have big goals for him, and he has big goals for himself. We’re excited to see what he’ll do as a senior.”
Bucknell’s other returner with NCAA experience is Garrett Hoffman, who reached the national meet at 184 pounds in 2017.
“Garrett is working his way back from injury, and we’re excited to get him back,” Wirnsberger said. “He’s always had the type of frame that, once he filled out by lifting, he could end up anywhere from 184 to 197 to heavyweight. He’s at a comfortable weight, and, with his leverage and length, I think heavyweight is a good place for him. He’ll be able to use his mobility, movement and leverage to do well at that weight.”