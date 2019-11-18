The Daily Item
AMES, Iowa — Five nationally-ranked wrestlers won bouts for No. 12 Iowa State as the Cyclones beat Bucknell, 24-15 on Sunday at Hilton Coliseum.
Bucknell’s Zach Hartman had the biggest win the day. Hartman beat the defending Big 12 champion and No. 20-ranked Chase Straw on a last-second takedown.
Drew Phipps won his 14th straight match in a dual meet at 197 for the Bison (0-2), while freshman Darren Miller picked up his first career win of Bucknell.
Milton graduate Brandon Stokes dropped a 7-3 decision to No. 8-ranked Sam Colbray at 184 pounds.
Iowa State improves to 2-0.
This was only the second meeting between Iowa State and Bucknell. The teams first squared off on Nov. 22, 1997 at the Boston University Open; the Cyclones prevailed over the Bison, 27-14.
No. 12 Iowa State 24, Bucknell 15
125: Alex Mackall (ISU) dec. Brandon Seidman, 10-3; 133: Darren Miller (BU) def. Todd Small, 3-1; 141: Ian Parker (ISU) dec. Noah Levett, 6-2; 149: Jarrett Degen (ISU) maj. dec. Matthew Kolonia, 15-5; 157: David Carr (ISU) tech.f all Jaden Fisher, 18-3, 7:00; 165: Zach Hartman (BU) dec. Chase Straw, 4-3; 174: Marcus Coleman (ISU) pinned Frankie Guida, Jr., 4:59; 184: Sam Colbray (ISU) dec. Brandon Stokes, 7-3; 197: Drew Phipps (BU) dec. Joel Shapiro, 4-0; 285: Nate Feyrer (BU) won by DQ over Gannon Gremmel.