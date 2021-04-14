Bucknell football coach Dave Cecchini was voted as the Dick Biddle Coach of the Year, and 11 Bison made the all-Patriot League team for the 2021 spring season, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.
Cecchini led Bucknell (2-1) to a spot in the Patriot League Championship Game by winning the South Division. The Bison, who were picked to finish last in the Patriot League preseason poll, defeated Lafayette, 38-13, and Lehigh, 6-0, to earn a date with defending champion Holy Cross (2-0) in Saturday’s title game.
That contest, scheduled for 2 p.m. at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium, will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.
Through Sunday, Bucknell ranks among the FCS leaders in red-zone defense (first, .429), rushing defense (third, 41.3) and scoring defense (eighth, 14.7). The Bison have generated seven turnovers in just three games on five interceptions and two fumble recoveries. They also lead the Patriot League in seven individual statistical categories.
Cecchini, in his second season with the Bison, is 5-9 overall, and 5-4 in Patriot League games at Bucknell.
Linebacker Simeon Page was selected to the first team for the third straight season. The senior captain became the fifth Bison to capture four All-Patriot League nods, joining running back Rich Lemon (1993-96), offensive lineman Julién Davenport (2013-16), defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson (2014-17) and punter Alex Pechin (2015, 2017-19). As a freshman in 2017, he was recognized on the second team.
Page was joined on first team by offensive lineman P.J. Barr, defensive back Brandon Benson, return specialist Jared Cooper, defensive back Gavin Pringle, wide receiver Brandon Sanders and defensive lineman Nnamdi Unachukwu.
Sanders was a first-team selection in 2019, and while Barr and Pringle were second-team choices that season. Benson, Cooper and Unachukwu are first-time honorees.
Four Bison made the second team: quarterback Logan Bitikofer, special teams non-specialist Eric Holsinger, wide receiver Dominic Lyles and linebacker Gerrit Van Itallie.
Bucknell’s seven first-team picks are the highest total in program history.
Sanders became the first Bucknell wide receiver to be selected to the all-Patriot League first team twice. Sanders and Lyles, both juniors, are the first duo of Bison wide receivers to earn all-league accolades in the same season.
Bitikofer is the first Bison quarterback to be voted to an all-league team since Daris Wilson was honored on the 2004 first team.