After scoring more than 1,200 career points, being an all-conference player and the Patriot League men’s basketball scholar-athlete of the year, Bucknell senior Andrew Funk wanted a new challenge for his fifth year of college basketball.
Funk, a 6-foot-5 guard from Warrington, didn’t have to go far to find the next step in his journey — just about an hour west.
On Thursday, Funk announced he verbally committed to Penn State for next season as a graduate transfer.
“One of my biggest things going into this process was that I wanted to really challenge myself as a player next year, and I think Penn State will do that for me,” Funk said. “Playing in the Big Ten night in and night out is a grind. I’ll have to really prepare myself to get ready to play at that level, which I’m really excited about.
“Also the chance to help a team take that next step, and, hopefully, get over the hump and into the NCAA Tournament is great as well.”
Funk, who helped the Bison reach the Patriot League tournament championship game as a freshman, started 75 games for Bucknell. He averaged a career-best 17.8 points per season last year. Funk averaged 12.9 points per game as a junior, and 10.8 as a sophomore.
“Obviously being an older guy — 22, 23 years old — and having matured really helped him,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. “Skill-wise, he can score at three levels. He’s a smart player, and he competes. Like all their guys, he should be able to compete for a spot, and hopefully play.”
Davis said Funk meant a lot to the program over the last four years.
“He’s been steady throughout the years,” Davis said. “He made some big plays as a freshman when we made the Patriot League championship game.
“This year he’s taken over a leadership role, since he was the only senior and he’s been around and seen it all. He had a great attitude, and worked his butt off to help us improve.”
Now Funk — who will be the second Bucknell player under Davis to play for a Power Five program after graduating, joining Nate Sestina, who played at Kentucky — will have a chance to help the Nittany Lions continue to improve in their second season under coach Micah Shrewsberry.
“It’s a testament to the hard work he’s put in,” Davis said. “It’s a great opportunity, and we’re happy for him. Plus he’s getting the chance to start on his MBA.”
Shrewsberry and his staff received a commitment from another graduate transfer Thursday as Drexel senior Camren Wynter announced his intention to join the Nittany Lions.
Wynter, who started career 112 games, scored more than 1,600 points with the Dragons. He averaged 15.8 points per game last season. He shot 86.1% from the free-throw line, and averaged 4.6 assists per game.
“I’m not missing my shot in this, everyone doesn’t get a turn,” Wynter said in a Twitter post announcing his transfer to Penn State.
Wynter, from Hempstead, New York, native posted career numbers as a junior during a 12-8 season in which the Dragons won the CAA tournament and reached the NCAA Tournament.
He averaged 16.2 points and 5.2 assists per game, and was a first-team All-CAA selection during this junior season.
Wynter averaged 15.7 and 11.3 points per game as a sophomore and freshman, respectively.
Penn State went 14-17 last season in Shrewsberry’s first year. The Nittany Lions’ season ended with a 69-61 loss to Purdue in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten tournament.
CNHI Sports’ Elton Hayes contributed to this report. CNHI is the parent company of The Daily Item.