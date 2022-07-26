Bucknell senior defensive back Gavin Pringle was named to the Preseason All-Patriot League Football Team, the league announced Tuesday.
A two-time All-League selection, Pringle was selected to the preseason squad for a third consecutive season.
Bucknell was picked to finish seventh in the Patriot League Preseason Poll based on a vote by the league's coaches and sports information directors. Holy Cross, which went undefeated in league play and advanced to the second round of the NCAA FCS playoffs in 2021, was pegged first with 11 first-place votes, followed by Fordham and Colgate. Holy Cross is coached by Lourdes Regional graduate Bob Chesney Jr.
Bucknell's Pringle started the first five games of the 2021 season before missing time with injury. Still, the Baltimore, Md., native tied for the team lead with five pass breakups and registered 18 tackles while playing at strong safety and cornerback.
Pringle was voted to the All-Patriot League Team as both a freshman and sophomore, earning First Team honors in the 2021 spring season after posting 21 tackles and 16 solo stops. He logged six tackles and an interception in the Patriot League championship game and started all four contests.
As a newcomer in 2019, Pringle started the final seven games of the season and recorded 11 pass breakups. His 57 tackles (41 solo) ranked third among Bison defensive backs. In the 2019 season opener at Temple, Pringle returned his first career interception 36 yards for a touchdown. He also ran a fumble recovery 55 yards for a score in a win over Georgetown.
For his career, Pringle has totaled 96 tackles and two interceptions.
The Bison open their season with a home game against the Colonial Athletic Association's Towson Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 3. They also visit FBS program Central Michigan and Ivy League opponent Yale.
2022 PATRIOT LEAGUE FOOTBALL PRESEASON POLL
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Holy Cross 71 points (11); 2. Fordham 61 (2); 3. Colgate 50 (1); 4. Lafayette 42; 5. Lehigh 35; 6. Georgetown 21; 7. Bucknell 14.
2022 PATRIOT LEAGUE FOOTBALL PRESEASON TEAM
Offense
QB: Tim DeMorat, Fordham, Gr.
QB: Matthew Sluka, Holy Cross, Jr.
RB: Peter Oliver, Holy Cross, Sr.
RB: Trey Sneed, Fordham, Gr.
WR: Dequece Carter, Fordham, Sr.
WR: Fotis Kokosioulis, Fordham, Sr.
WR: Jalen Coker, Holy Cross, Jr.
TE: Sean Morris, Holy Cross, Sr.
OL: AJ DeSantis, Colgate, Sr.
OL: Nick Olsofka, Holy Cross, Sr.
OL: Pat McMurtrie, Holy Cross, Sr.
OL: Luke Newman, Holy Cross, Jr
OL: Phil Saleh, Fordham, Sr.
PK: Derek Ng, Holy Cross, Sr.
RS: Joshua Tomas, Georgetown, 5th
Defense
DL: John Coste, Fordham, Gr.
DL: Dan Kuznetsov, Holy Cross, Sr.
DL: Malik Hamm, Lafayette, Sr.
DL: Mikhari Sibblis, Lehigh, Sr.
LB: Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross, Sr.
LB: Liam Anderson, Holy Cross, Sr.
LB: Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham, Gr.
LB: Marco Olivas, Lafayette, Sr.
DB: Gavin Pringle, Bucknell, Sr.
DB: John Smith, Holy Cross, Sr.
DB: TyGee Leach, Lehigh, Sr.
DB: LaTreil Wimberly, Lehigh, Jr.
P: Patrick Haughney, Holy Cross, Sr.
STNS: Terrell Prince, Holy Cross, Sr.
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: DeMorat, Fordham
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Hamm, Lafayette