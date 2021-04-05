Bucknell's Sanders' hard work pays off

Brandon Sanders carved out a place for himself as one of the top 10 wide receivers in Bucknell history through his first two season.
As a sophomore in 2019, Sanders earned first team all-Patriot League accolades. After two seasons, he was in the top 10 in Bucknell history in receptions.
After an unusual offseason that lasted almost 500 days, Sanders picked up where he left off with 12 catches for a career-high 179 yards in a season-opening win against Lafayette. With three more catches against Lehigh on Saturday, Sanders is up to 117 career catches, good for eighth in school history.
"I worked hard all offseason," Sanders said. "There were days it was hard to see the future, the light at the end of tunnel. It was exciting to finally play the game I love and worked so hard for."
Sanders, a 6 foot, 205-pound junior from Downingtown, had to find different ways to put in work while he was home during the pandemic.
"My mom was very strict about COVID (and taking precautions), so all my workouts were at home," Sanders said. "I have a couple sets of dumbbells, so I had to get really creative with what I was doing. I didn't have the weight that I would on campus.
"I had to think out of the box. I told myself, 'Other guys aren't doing what you're doing.'"
Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini, who was an All-American wide receiver at Lehigh, said part of what sets Sanders apart is the time he spends improving.
"He's got a great work ethic," Cecchini said. "He gets himself into great shape physically and cardiovascularly. He really maximizes his body."
Sanders' mother did let him out of the house for one-on-one receiver workouts with a friend.
"One of my really good friends is a wide receivers coach," Sanders said. "We had sessions four days per week. I was very fortunate to be able to have somebody who is one of my close friends to do that with. It gave me a competitive advantage, because I didn't really have to miss a beat."
Sanders had a pair of touchdown catches in the opening win. The first one he had to outfight a defender for the ball, and on the second he reached over a defender and pinned the ball to the defender's shoulder before securing it.
"He has phenomenal hands," Cecchini said. "He not only has great hands, but he has strong hands. He has great hand-eye coordination to make catches, which a lot of guys do. He has strong hands as well. So when he's fighting for the ball or gets hit before he tucks it, he can still catch it."
Sanders said he has goals of being an All-American as his coach was, being named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year and playing in the NFL one day. However, he said his outlook on some of those things changed during the pandemic.
"Something I've fallen in love with — especially over the last three months while the world has changed so much — is the day-to-day," Sanders said. "What can I do today to separate myself?"
Sanders said it was more about the work than the reward for him.
The work Sanders and his teammates put in has already translated into a reward, as the Bison clinched the Patriot League South and earned a spot in the league championship game with their 2-0 start.