PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Fifth-ranked and top-seeded Rutgers scored once in each half to defeat a hard-working Bucknell side 2-0 Sunday in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament.
The Patriot League champions saw its season come to an end with an 11-8-3 record after a fifth NCAA appearance.
Frankie Tagliaferri and Riley Tiernan accounted for the Rutgers goals, sending the Scarlet Knights on to the second round against Saint Louis. Rutgers improved to 18-3 on the season, a mark that includes a perfect 10-0 record in Big Ten regular-season play.
Sophomore goalkeeper Jenna Hall played a starring role for Bucknell, finishing with a career-high 15 saves against a Rutgers attack that is loaded with All-Americans. She stopped 11 shots in the second half alone, including a penalty kick save on Tiernan in the 88th minute and a dazzling kick save on Tagliaferri in a 1v1 moment a few minutes earlier.
Hall made a ten-bell save 12 minutes into the match when she denied three-time All-American Amirah Ali from point-blank range. Hall was busy, but the defense held strong in front of her until just before the 30-minute mark when the Scarlet Knights cashed in on a scramble in the box.
Hall made a sharp-angle save on Allison Lowrey, then she went flying through the air to deny Tagiaferri. The All-America transfer from Penn State got another shot away that was cleared off the goal line by Claire Mensi, but the rebound came right back to Tagliaferri, who didn’t miss this time as Hall tried to scramble back. Tagliaferri, an All-American and fifth-year transfer from Penn State, registered her 13th goal of the season.
Rutgers doubled its lead in the 61st minute when Tiernan, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, took the ball from the left flank across the 18 to the top of the D and pulled a low shot back inside the left post.
Bucknell forced Meagan McClelland into six saves, five coming in the first half. The brightest attacking moment came in the 77th minute, when Rylee Donaldson played a beautiful back-heel pass into the path of Teresa Deda, who ripped a shot squarely onto the crossbar.