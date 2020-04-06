Point guard Jimmy Sotos has committed to Ohio State as a transfer after leading Bucknell in scoring last season.
Sotos, who just finished his junior season at Bucknell, made the announcement on Twitter. On Friday he announced he was entering the transfer portal after starting all 34 games this past season.
"I believe that it's time to take the next step in my journey," Sotos, who is from Elk Grove Village, Illinois. "For the next two years I will be attending The Ohio State University. I grew up watching some of the best point guards in the country wear the Scarlet and Gray, and I'm going to do everything I can to live up to their legacy."
Sotos was the only Bison player to start all 34 games last season. He led the team in scoring (11.5 points per game) and assists (3.9), becoming just the second Bucknell player to do so. He will finish his career eighth on Bucknell’s assists list with 390. Sotos led the Patriot League in assists as a sophomore, becoming only the second Bucknell player in school history to do so. Sotos played in 100 of 102 games possible in his three years in Lewisburg.
Bucknell finished last season at 14-20, losing to Boston University in the semifinals of the Patriot League Tournament.