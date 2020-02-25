The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Khris Middleton scored Milwaukee’s final nine points and the Bucks beat Bradley Beal, and the Washington Wizards 137-134 in overtime on Monday night.
Beal, one night after scoring a then-career high 53 points in a loss at Chicago, topped it with a 55-point effort.
n Magic 115, Nets 113
NEW YORK — Aaron Gordon had 27 points, 10 rebounds and a big blocked shot in the final seconds, helping Orlando rally for a victory over Brooklyn.
n Cavaliers 125, Heat 119, OT
CLEVELAND — Rookie swingman Kevin Porter Jr. scored a season-high 30 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, and Cleveland rallied from a 22-point deficit to defeat Miami.
n Rockets 123, Knicks 112
HOUSTON — James Harden scored 37 points, and Houston beat New York for its fourth straight victory.