The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE — Pat Connaughton made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks avenged an embarrassing loss from the second game of the season, beating the Miami Heat 124-102 on Saturday night despite playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Milwaukee led by as many as 31 points in the second half against a depleted Heat team missing Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo due to injuries. Antetokounmpo sat out with a right calf injury.
Spurs 112, Warriors 107
SAN FRANCISCO — Derrick White scored 25 points, Dejounte Murray had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and San Antonio held off a furious rally to beat Golden State.
The Spurs closed the game with an 8-1 run to win their fourth straight.
Stephen Curry scored 27 points, and Jordan Poole added 15 for Golden State, which was playing a night after snapping Phoenix’s 18-game winning streak.
Bulls 111, Nets 107
NEW YORK — Zach LaVine scored 31 points, DeMar DeRozan had 29, and Chicago beat Brooklyn.
Nikola Vucevic and Ayo Dosunmu each added 11 points for the Bulls.
Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 28 points, and LaMarcus Aldridge had 20. James Harden added 14 points and 14 assists, but shot 5-for-21 from the field.
Nuggets 113, Knicks 99
NEW YORK — Nikola Jokic scored 32 points and had 11 rebounds in just 27 minutes, leading Denver over New York.
Denver never trailed in winning for only the third time in 10 games.
Grizzlies 97, Mavericks 90
DALLAS — Desmond Bane scored a career-high 29 points, and Memphis held on to beat Dallas in its first game since setting an NBA record with a 73-point victory.
The Mavericks dropped to 0-4 this season without young sensation Luka Doncic. They were also missing his European sidekick, Kristaps Porzingis, and lost their fourth consecutive game without their top two scorers going back to last season.