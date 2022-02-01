The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season as the Milwaukee Bucks beat Washington 112-98 on Tuesday night to hand the Wizards their sixth straight loss.
Raptors 110, Heat 106
TORONTO — Gary Trent Jr. scored 33 points, Pascal Siakam had 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Toronto won its third straight game, beating Miami.
Pelicans 111, Pistons 101
DETROIT — Brandon Ingram scored 26 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and New Orleans overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Detroit.
Timberwolves 130, Nuggets 115
MINNEAPOLIS — Jarred Vanderbilt scored 18 points against his former team, Taurean Prince had 23, and Minnesota’s bench led the way in a victory over Denver.
Bulls 126, Magic 115
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Chicago beat Orlando.