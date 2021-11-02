DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Detroit Pistons 117-89 on Tuesday.
The Bucks, who ended a three-game losing streak, also got 16 points from Pat Connaughton and reserve Jordan Nwora.
Jerami Grant led the Pistons (1-6) with 21 points.
Heat 125, Mavericks 110
DALLAS — Four Miami Heat players had 22 or more points in holding off a late Dallas rally.
Tyler Herro scored 25 points off the bench, 15 alone in the second quarter when the Heat outscored the Mavericks 46-32 to take a 70-62 halftime lead. Jimmy Butler added 23 points, Kyle Lowry had 22, and Bam Adebayo scored 22 and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Luka Doncic scored a season-high 33 points for the Mavericks, who lost for the first time in four home games.
Jalen Brunson added a season-high 25 points in his first start of the season.