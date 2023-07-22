Like three kings each wearing a velvet crown, the three mature whitetail bucks stood on the hilltop. The band of bachelors appearing majestic as they overlooked their domain.
As the sun rose higher, they slowly fled their way east, leaving the hilltop and heading into the stream bottom where the cover was lush and thick. Here, unseen, they spent the remainder of the morning simply relaxing and living life as nature intended.
What is it about a buck’s antlers that so attract the human eye? Whether hardened into bone, or still in the growing stage known as being in velvet, antlers big or small seem to draw mankind’s attention like a moth to a flame.
The whitetail male, or buck, begins growing antlers early in life. Antlers, which become bone formations, develop from the pedicle located near the front of the skull. Growth begins as early as four to five months after the animal’s birth. The size and shape of antlers vary widely and depend upon a number of factors including age, genetics and nutrition. Even the health of the mother during pregnancy can have an effect on antler growth.
Deer grow and shed antlers annually. In spring, as days become longer, antler growth will begin. The soft blood-rich tissue can grow quickly, and is known as velvet.
Odd or misshapen antlers can be caused by a number of factors including being damaged while in the velvet stage, genetic background, insect damage, such as that caused by flies laying eggs in the soft tissue, and through physical injury. For example, it could occur when injured by a predator, vehicle collision or when fighting with another deer.
Research has shown that an injury to an animal’s right side can cause the left antler to be misshapen, and vice versa. An example of this would be a deer with an injured right shoulder may develop a misshapen left antler.
In August, antlers will begin leaving the velvet stage, slowly drying and hardening due to smaller and smaller amounts of blood flow. By late August or early September, antlers will become completely hardened, having turned into bone. Once dried, the deer will rub off what was once the velvet-like covering. If healthy, a buck will hold its antlers until after the breeding season when they will be shed or dropped, and the process begins all over. On average a buck will see a peak in antler size at 61/2 years of age, with further antlers being somewhat smaller in size.
I was recently asked if whitetail doe ever grow antlers. While this is extremely rare, it can happen. Often it is thought to be caused through some kind of hormone imbalance. Antlers grown by females are often small or misshapen. They may also never harden, staying in the velvet stage. Such occurrences are extremely rare.
Big or small, symmetrical or highly different, in velvet or completely turned to bone, deer antlers have always fascinated people, and no doubt will continue to do so for generations to come.