We’ve all heard about housing shortages occurring — too many people and too few affordable homes.
Do you realize that many wildlife species also experience a shortage of suitable shelter?
It’s true, especially for cavity nesters.
What is a cavity nester? Simple, it’s a creature that requires a safe, dry location to nest and produce young, away from the elements. Species that come to mind include bluebirds, woodpeckers, bats, wood ducks, raccoon, opossum and squirrels as well as many other creatures. Why, even black bears could be considered cavity nesters.
As more and more land is cleared or timbered for lumber, the number of possible denning sites for wildlife shrinks. Think of it as a necessary evil as humans need not only lumber and firewood, but also cleared space for agricultural crops.
One of Pennsylvania’s most colorful and enjoyed songbird species saw a huge drop in population during the 1960s and 70s. People began to notice that the once common bluebird was becoming a rare sight. Bluebirds thrive in agricultural environments where they assist farmers as well as gardeners by preying heavily on insects. However, as the number of fence rows were reduced, bluebird populations dropped considerably.
While man may have caused this problem, he has also helped to rectify it. The placing of man-made nesting boxes in agricultural areas has helped to stabilize and even increase not only bluebird numbers but those of other wildlife species as well.
Are you feeling the need to do something to help benefit wildlife? If so, why not construct and hang nesting boxes on your property. All that’s needed is some scrap lumber, a few handfuls of nails or screws, and a basic knowledge of hand tools. As far as patterns go, many are available and can be obtained by going online or making a visit to your local library. For a small fee, kits can be purchased from the Pennsylvania Game Commission which comes with easily-to-follow instructions.
Looking for a project for your youngsters? When my daughter was younger, she loved helping to assemble bluebird boxes for hanging on our property. Not only did it give her the pride of constructing something, it proved a catalyst for learning more about wildlife.
Are you a leader of a Boy Scout or Girl Scout troop, or Sunday school group? Consider setting up a nesting box workshop. I’m betting you’ll find the kids love it.
What if you erect a bluebird box and a family of wrens make it their home? What if a flying squirrel takes over your box made for a wood duck? Big deal! Wildlife of one species or another is still benefitting, and that means your project has been successful.
Two last tips. If your goal is attracting bluebirds, first keep the entrance hole small. If it’s too large, starlings — an invasive species from Europe — will most likely take over, as they are both larger and more aggressive than bluebirds.
Secondly, mount your nesting box in a relatively open area at a height of about 4 feet. This will not only make it visible to birds but it will make it harder for predators such as free-roaming cats to sneak up on the birds. As far as the height goes, biologists have determined 4 feet seems to be the preferred height of bluebirds in past studies.
Good luck and have fun giving nature a helping hand.