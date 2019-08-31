JERSEY SHORE — All Selinsgrove can hope for is another shot at Jersey Shore in the postseason.
Because Friday night’s Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I matchup certainly didn’t go the way the Seals hoped.
“If all goes the way it has the last few years, we’ll get a do-over in Week 12,” said Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks.
The Bulldogs’ defense limited Selinsgrove to just 47 total yards and one first down in a 36-0 rout at Thompson Street Stadium.
“I believe you play how you practice, and we got a little better on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish said. “However, Thursday was as focused as I’ve seen a team since I’ve been here. It might have been our best practice since I’ve been here.”
Hicks spoke earlier in the week about getting the Bulldogs out of an offensive rhythm, but the Seals’ defense never really accomplished it. It forced two punts early, but eventually was worn down. Jersey Shore (2-0 overall, 1-0 HAC-I) ran 48 more offensive plays (82-34) and outgained Selinsgrove 474-47.
“The things we did last week defensively — blowing up the front and getting that penatration — we just couldn’t find a way to do it this week,” Hicks said. “It’s one of those that we’ll look at the film and see why.”
Jersey Shore quarterback Tanner Lorson did the bulk of the damage. The senior ran for 120 yards and a score, while passing for 249 yards and two touchdowns.
The teams exchanged punts to open the game. On Jersey Shore’s second possession, the Seals’ defense stopped back-to-back plays for no gain. However, a personal foul on the latter play gave the Bulldogs an automatic first down. After that, Lorson was 3-for-3 for 23 yards through the air, plus ran for 13 yards, before Josh Malicky scored from 5 yards out with 6:54 left in the first quarter.
Jersey Shore then made it 14-0 with an 11-play, 65-yard drive that bridged the first and second quarters. The Bulldogs converted two third downs and a fourth down on a drive finished off by Lorson’s 18-yard TD pass to Stanton Westlin on a first-and-goal from the 18 with 10:30 left in the first half.
Selinsgrove (1-1 overall and HAC-I) had a chance to keep the deficit at two scores at halftime as Teague Hoover recovered a fumble at the Seals 1 to stop a Jersey Shore drive. The Bulldogs, though, took advantage of a short field after the Selinsgrove punt.
An 11-play, 45-yard drive helped by a pass interference call on third-and-15 sent Jersey Shore to the locker room up 21-0 after Lorson hit Owen Anderson with an 8-yard TD late in the first half.
JERSEY SHORE 36, SELINSGROVE 0
Selinsgrove (1-1, 1-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Jersey Shore (2-0, 1-0) 7 14 6 9 — 36
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
JS-Josh Malicky 5 run (Cameron Allison kick)
Second quarter
JS-Stanton Westlin 18 pass from Tanner Lorson (Allison kick)
JS-Owen Anderson 8 pass from Lorson (Allison kick)
Third quarter
JS-Lorson 11 run (kick block)
Fourth quarter
JS-Malicky 4 run (Allison kick)
JS-Safety, quarterback tackled in end zone
TEAM STATISTICS
S JS
First downs 1 24
Rushes-net yards 20-10 52-225
Passing yards 37 249
Passing 8-14-1 21-30-0
Fumbles-lost 2-0 3-2
Penalties-yards 7-70 4-51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Selinsgrove: Dean Hollenbach 5-19; Danny Shoch 7-(-1); Nate Hackenberger 2-(-2); Jack Hawn 1-(-2); Nate Schon 5-(-3). Jersey Shore: Tanner Lorson 21-120, TD; Josh Malicky 21-58, 2 TDs; Cameron Allison 4-36; Owen Anderson 4-9; Hayden Packer 1-5; Branden Wheary 1-(-1).
PASSING — Selinsgrove: Shoch 8-14-1, 37 yds. Jersey Shore: Lorson 21-30-0, 249 yds., 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Selinsgrove: Josh Nylund 3-12; Brett Foor 2-15; Christian Kantz 1-9; Wyatt Metzger 1-1; Schon 1-0. Jersey Shore: Stanton Westlin 5-111, TD; Anderson 7-56, TD; Cayden Hess 4-40; Anthony Sheaffer 4-36; Dawson Sechrist 1-6.