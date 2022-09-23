JERSEY SHORE — There was a point in the first quarter that Mifflinburg had a chance to score to forge an early tie with Jersey Shore on Friday night.
But when a third-down pass was just a touch too far for tight end Kyler Troup near the Jersey Shore goal line, and the Wildcats turned the ball over on downs on the next play.
Bulldogs' quarterback Brady Jordan went 76 yards for a score on a read-option keeper for a two-score lead, and Jersey Shore never looked back in a 63-24 victory over the Wildcats in a battle of undefeated teams at Thompson Street Stadium in Heartland Athletic Conference-Divison I action.
"We knew we had to be perfect. Our execution has to be pinpoint," Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. "And it wasn't. Maybe some things go our way early, we can keep some of our momentum."
Playing without six defensive starters, the Wildcats (4-1 overall, 2-1 HAC-I) survived a Jordan TD scamper on the first play from scrimmage thanks to a holding call. Jersey Shore was forced to punt after Mifflinburg didn't jump on a hard count on a fourth-and-3.
Disaster struck as Jersey Shore safety Kooper Peacock picked off a quick pass intended for Andrew Diehl, and returned it 12 yards for a touchdown, and a 7-0 lead with 10:02 left in the first quarter.
"It was a bang-bang play. I just reacted to it," Peacock said. "I think our defensive end kind of tipped it, but I thought that's where they would go on that play."
Mifflinburg would bounce back driving deep into Jersey Shore territory. Converting a fourth down, when quarterback Troy Dressler was in punt formation, but it was one of the few times Peacock, the Bulldogs' punt returner, wasn't shadowing Diehl, who a caught 22-yard pass down the seam for a first down.
Two incomplete passes gave Jersey Shore the ball back on its own 20, and after a short run, Jordan ripped off his TD run to make it 14-0 with 6:12 left in the first quarter.
Mifflinburg didn't have another first down until late in the first half, and the Bulldogs offense was humming.
They ripped off six unanswered offensive touchdowns and added Peacock's second pick 6 this one from 31 yards out, to open up a 56-0 lead when lineman Zach Rudy plunged in from two yards out late in the second quarter.
Mifflinburg would connect on a 69-yard hook-and-ladder play when Zach Wertman caught a pass at the 40, and hit Diehl with a perfect toss, who took it the final 60 yards for the TD.
Mifflinburg would open the second half with a TD drive as Troup caught an 18-yard scoring pass on a tight end screen, set up by a diving 30-yard grab by Zach Wertman to convert a third-and-5.
"We talked at halftime that we couldn't roll over. The question is how we respond to this," Dressler, whose team has another big game at home with 4-1 Selinsgrove next week, said.
Freshman Chad Martin had a big second half for the Wildcats connecting on a 73-yard pass to Arthur Troup, and a 51-yarder to Landon Murray to finish the game with 126 yards passing on a perfect 3-for-3 evening.
JERSEY SHORE 63, MIFFLINBURG 24
Mifflinburg (4-1);0;0;18;6 — 24
Jersey Shore (5-0);21;35;0;7 — 63
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
JS-Kooper Peacock 11 interception return (Breck Miller kick)
JS-Brady Jordan 76 run (Miller kick)
JS-Tate Sechrist 18 run (Miller kick)
Second quarter
JS-Haydn Packer 30 run (Miller kick)
JS-Elijah Jordan 1 run (Miller kick)
JS-Brady Jordan 24 run (Miller kick)
JS-Peacock 31 interception return (Miller kick)
JS-Zach Rudy 2 run (Miller kick)
Miff-Andrew Diehl 69 pass from Troy Dressler (kick failed)
Third quarter
Miff-Kyler Troup 18 pass from Dressler (pass failed)
Miff-Arthur Troup 73 pass from Chad Martin (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
Miff-Landon Murray 51 pass from Martin (pass failed)
JS-Brodie Herr 69 run (Miller kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;Miff;JS
First downs;5;19
Rushes-net yards;12-(-27);49-490
Passing yards;314;126
Passing;14-29-2;8-10-0
Fumbles-lost;2-0;3-1
Penalties-yards;2-10;11-105
RUSHING — Mifflinburg: Andrew Diehl, 3-(-7); Radwil Susan 2-(-4); Jon Melendez 3-(-1); Kaiden Kmet 1-(-3); Jarrett Miller 2-(-1); team 1-(-11). Jersey Shore: Brady Jordan 10-163, 2 TDs; Elijah Jordan 7-62, TD; Brodie Herr 3-72, TD; Haydn Packer 7-55, TD; Gabe Andrus 5-44; Tate Sechrist 3-43, TD; Jerrin Loomis 4-27; Bo Sechrist 7-17; Zach Rudy 2-3, TD; Preston Beatty 1-4.
PASSING — Mifflinburg: Troy Dressler 11-26-2 for 188 yards, 2 TDs; Chad Martin, 3-3-0 for 126 yards, 2 TDs. Jersey Shore: B. Jordan 6-7-0 for 88 yards; Loomis 1-2-0 for 24 yards; Paul Hale 1-1-0 for 14 yards.
RECEIVING — Mifflinburg: Diehl, 1-91, TD; Arnold Troup 2-78, TD; Landon Murray 1-51, TD; Kyler Troup 4-48, TD; Zach Wertman, 6-44. Jersey Shore: E. Jordan, 3-42; Kooper Peacock 2-20; Conner Griffith 1-26; Chris Wilson 1-11; Trent Severino 1-14.