CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 32 points in his return from the NBA’s health and safety protocols, DeMar DeRozan added 24 points, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers 113-105 on Sunday night.
Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 15 rebounds as the Bulls (20-10) won their third straight.
Cavaliers 144, Raptors 99
CLEVELAND — Kevin Love and Darius Garland scored 22 points apiece, and Cleveland tied its franchise record with 46 points in the third quarter to rout COVID-19 depleted Toronto.
Heat 93, Magic 83
MIAMI — Jimmy Butler returned from a bruised tailbone to score 17 points and grab 11 rebounds, Caleb Martin added 17 points, and Miami beat Orlando.
Butler had missed 12 of Miami’s last 13 games because of the injury.
Grizzlies 127, Kings 102
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Desmond Bane scored 28 points and Memphis beat Sacramento for the second time in 10 days.
Ja Morant had 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to help the Grizzlies end a three-game losing streak.
Spurs 144, Pistons 109
SAN ANTONIO — Keldon Johnson scored 27 points, and San Antonio had itsr highest-scoring game of the season to beat short-handed Detroit, extending the NBA-worst Pistons’ road skid to 10.
Thunder 117, Pelicans 112
OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, rookie Aaron Wiggins added a career-high 24, and Oklahoma City beat New Orleans.
Josh Hart had 29 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans had won four in a row.