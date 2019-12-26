ATLANTA — Joe Burrow swears he didn’t mean for this to happen. When the LSU quarterback gave his Heisman Trophy speech in New York recently, he said it truly came from the heart.
The sandy blonde, blue-eyed and Superman-haired kid from Athens, Ohio, thanked his offensive line and then moved into something deeper.
He had no strategy when telling the millions watching ESPN that night about how his southeast Ohio home is an impoverished, marginalized area. There was no alternate motivation behind his message to the kids there.
“You guys can be up here too,” he said.
Since devoting about half a minute to speak about where he came from, nearly a half-million dollars in donations have poured into a local fundraiser at the Athens County Food Pantry, a key resource for the hungry in Burrow’s hometown.
“I came to really understand the platform that I have,” Burrow said. “I think football’s an incredible game, not only because it’s the ultimate team game, but because things like this can happen. And it’s kind of becoming America’s game and this is everything that comes with it.
“We can make we can make a big impact on the world.”
When Burrow and top-ranked LSU face No. 4 Oklahoma in Saturday’s Peach Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN), he’ll bring a combination of precision passing and athleticism to the field.
Off the field, Sooner fans might have difficulty making a villain out of him.
“He’s not the most talkative person around. He’s not Baker Mayfield,” LSU safety Grant Delpit said. “But you know, when he gets going, his emotions get going and he’s gonna start having fun during the game. In practice now and then he’ll talk a little bit. … I think it means he’s just a pretty balanced quarterback in really all aspects.”
In a season where quarterback play was down across the board in the Big 12, Oklahoma really has no good comparison for Burrow, whose numbers are stunning. He’s thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns with 6 interceptions.
“I think about Sam Darnold, Joe Flacco years and years ago. Those were guys you saw on film and it doesn’t take many clips where you kind of get wowed by them,” Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “He’s certainly in that category of the elite.”
Burrow and Grinch know each other. They crossed over during their time at Ohio State in spring 2018, just before Burrow transferred to LSU and about a season before Grinch was hired at Oklahoma.
The two have a parallel: Grinch has feverishly rebuilt the Sooners’ defense in one season. Burrow has been instrumental in LSU coach Ed Orgeron’s installation of spread offense in Baton Rouge. Snippets of the Tigers’ offense have been derived from Oklahoma’s offense, Burrow admits.
“He reminds me a lot of (passing game coordinator and receivers coach) Joe Brady,” Burrow said of Grinch. “Not the scheme and all that, but the way he interacts with the players. He seems like a players coach, a guy all the players like to hang out with and mingle with.”
One example of Burrow’s skill came late in the third quarter of the Southeastern Conference title game. Burrow was in trouble after Georgia linebacker Travon Walker blitzed untouched up the middle and defensive tackle Jordan Davis pushed through a block.
Burrow spun away from Walker and sidestepped Davis, but had been flushed back to LSU’s 6-yard line. He rolled to his right away from both players and threw a 71-yard pass on the run to Justin Jefferson.
“You feel like you did right by confusing them in coverage and then your reward is that they scramble and they go find a guy for a 50-yard gain,” Grinch said. “You sit there from a coordinator’s standpoint and say, ‘I wish I would’ve called something else.’ But then earlier in the down you couldn’t have made a better call.”
Burrow could have been doing all of this at Ohio State, the flagship university of his home state. Leaving was one of the hardest things he’s ever done, he said, but it worked out for all parties involved.
The Buckeyes wound up with Georgia transfer Justin Fields, giving this year’s CFP three transfer quarterbacks in the mix, with Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts being the third.
Some recent stigma has equated changing schools with quitting. People have asked Burrow about that, how best to handle situations like his.
“I’ve talked to a couple of people. I always tell them, don’t make it an emotional decision. Don’t walk off the field one day when you’re not getting as many reps as the other person saying, ‘screw this I’m leaving,’” he said. “You know, take the whole the whole thing into account and don’t just walk off the field mad.”
Young fans in Ohio are still rooting for Burrow, he believes. They’re looking out for him, and he’s looking out for them.
If the Sooners are going to step in front of LSU’s road to the national championship, they’ll have to cut Burrow’s story short in the process.
“People in southeast Ohio, not a lot of them, you know, make it to something like this. And I think they like to root for their own,” Burrow said. “I’ve always just tried to embrace my roots and do everything I can for the area.”