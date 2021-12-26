The Associated Press
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow’s franchise record-breaking 525-yard passing performance clearly meant something to the Cincinnati Bengals, who continued calling deep throws for him late in the fourth quarter with a 20-point lead against division rival Baltimore until the mark was secured.
Only three QBs in NFL history have thrown for more yards in a game. But Burrow was more interested in what the final score — 41-21 over the Ravens — meant for his team, which took over first place in the AFC North with two games left.
“We’re right where we want to be,” Burrow said. “We knew we had a chance to be in this position in training camp. We knew the kind of team we had. You couldn’t ask for a better situation right now. We control our destiny. Win these next two games, and we’ve got the division locked.”
Burrow, who snapped Boomer Esiason’s team record of 522 yards, was 37-of-46 with two touchdown passes to Tee Higgins and one each to Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon as the Bengals swept the Ravens for the first time since 2015. Cincinnati won 41-17 at Baltimore on Oct. 24.
Burrow’s 500-yard passing day was the 24th in the NFL and the first this season, and he became the 20th QB to reach the half-century mark.
Baltimore is now on the bubble to make the AFC playoffs and will hope to get some key players back from injuries and the COVID-19 list for its final two games, both at home, against the Los Angeles Rams and the Steelers.
Buccaneers 32, Panthers 6
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tampa Bay won its first NFC South title since 2007 when Tom Brady threw for 232 yards and a touchdown, and Antonio Brown made a grand return to the NFL in a rout of Carolina.
In his first game since Oct. 13, Brown saw a prominent role on offense with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin sidelined by injuries, catching 10 passes for 101 yards while being targeted 15 times by Brady.
Ronald Jones carried 20 times for 65 yards and a touchdown filling in for the injured Leonard Fournette. Tampa Bay also got big offensive contributions from unheralded players Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Cyril Grayson.
Carolina (5-10) went with a dual-quarterback approach, starting Cam Newton (7-of-13 for 61 yards and ran for 42 yards) and finishing with Sam Darnold, who went 15-of-33 for 190 yards.
Rams 30, Vikings 23
MINNEAPOLIS — Brandon Powell returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to lift Los Angeles into the playoffs in its win over Minnesota.
The victory also sent the Rams’ NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals into the postseason.
Sony Michel rushed for a season-high 131 yards and a score for the Rams (11-4).
For the Vikings (7-8), Kirk Cousins had 315 yards on 27-for-38 passing with a touchdown to K.J. Osborn with 8:21 remaining that cut the lead to 27-20. But his interception in the end zone in the first quarter loomed large all afternoon.
Bills 33, Patriots 21
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns, and Buffalo hung on to beat New England to vault the Bills back into first place in the AFC East title race.
Buffalo (9-6) now holds tiebreakers over the Patriots and Dolphins, and is in the driver’s seat to win its second straight division title. Allen finished 30 of 47 passes for 314 yards, and he also rushed 12 times for 64 yards.
Isaiah McKenzie stepped up in place of Bills receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, who were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list, notching a career-high 11 catches, 125 yards and a touchdown.
The Patriots (9-6) saw rookie quarterback Mac Jones struggling to find openings against the Bills’ top-ranked defense. He went 14 of 32 for 145 yards and two interceptions.
Raiders 17, Broncos 13
LAS VEGAS — Josh Jacobs rushed for 129 yards and Las Vegas came from behind to defeat Denver and stay relevant in the AFC playoff picture.
With the win, the Raiders (8-7) severely damaged the postseason chances for AFC West rival Denver (7-8), which dropped its third game in the last four.
Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr completed 20-of-25 passes for 201 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Zay Jones had six receptions for 50 yards, and Hunter Renfrow had three catches for 40 yards and one touchdown.
Falcons 20, Lions 16
ATLANTA — Matt Ryan threw a tiebreaking 12-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst early in the fourth quarter as Atlanta held on late to beat Detroit — and preserve its slim playoff hopes.
Foye Oluokun’s interception of Lions fill-in quarterback Tim Boyle’s pass at the Atlanta 1 with 33 seconds remaining preserved the win. It was the first interception of the game for Boyle, who made his second career start as Jared Goff remained on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Atlanta wide receiver Russell Gage’s lost fumble with 2:18 remaining set up the Lions’ last possession at the Atlanta 37. The fumble was forced by Jalen Reeves-Maybin and recovered by Dean Marlowe.
The Falcons (7-8) began the day knowing they had to win their final three regular-season games to protect hopes of making the playoffs.
Bears 25, Seahawks 24
SEATTLE — Jimmy Graham caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Nick Foles with 1:01 remaining, Damiere Byrd made an acrobatic reception for the 2-point conversion, and Chicago beat Seattle.
Making his first start since last season, Foles led the Bears 80 yards in the closing minutes, capping the drive with his TD toss to Graham, who spent three seasons with the Seahawks. Graham posted up a pair of smaller defensive backs to make the catch in the corner of the end zone.
On the 2-point attempt, Foles threw late, but Byrd got his knee down in the end zone with multiple Seattle defenders trying to push him over the back line.
It was a stunning conclusion to rare snow game in Seattle that eliminated the Seahawks (5-10) from the NFC playoff picture.
Foles finished 24-of-35 for 250 yards for the Bears (5-10), and David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert each had rushing touchdowns.
Jets 26, Jaguars 21
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and ran for another to outduel Trevor Lawrence, and short-handed New York used a goal-line stand at the end of the game to hold on and beat Jacksonville.
It was the fourth matchup of rookie quarterbacks taken with the first two picks in the draft — and the No. 2 selection came out on top. Barely.
After Eddy Pineiro’s 20-yard field goal gave the Jets (4-11) a five-point lead with 1:47 remaining, Lawrence and the Jaguars (2-13) got the ball back. A 26-yard run by Lawrence got the ball to the 5, and he followed with a 4-yard pass to Marvin Jones. Lawrence spiked the ball to stop the clock to make it fourth-and-the-game.
But Lawrence’s pass to Jones fell incomplete — and the Jaguars were called for an illegal shift that the Jets declined, turning the ball over on downs.
Texans 41, Chargers 29
HOUSTON — Rex Burkhead ran for a career-high 149 yards and two touchdowns, and Houston took advantage of three turnovers to beat Los Angeles. Both teams were missing more than a dozen players because COVID-19 protocols.
The playoff chances for the Chargers (8-7), who entered in second place in the AFC West, took a serious blow with the loss to the lowly, if recently improved, Texans. Houston (4-11) had 16 players on the COVID-19 list but managed to win consecutive games for the first time this season.
Cowboys 56, Redskins 14
ARLINGTON — Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, DeMarcus Lawrence returned an interception for a score, and Dallas celebrated its clinching of the NFC East title before kickoff with a rout of Washington.
The Cowboys (11-4) tied the franchise record for points in a first half while taking a 42-7 lead, frustrating Washington to the point that defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne scuffled on the sideline.
Prescott and company didn’t seem to care, and scored the franchise’s most points, playoffs included, since a 59-14 victory over San Francisco in 1980.
Washington (6-9) allowed its most points since 2010 in the most-lopsided loss for either team in a storied rivalry played 123 times.
Prescott tied the club record for passing TDs in a half with four before halftime — one each to a running back (Ezekiel Elliott), a tight end (Dalton Schultz), a receiver (Amari Cooper) and a backup tackle (Terence Steele, who was lined up as a tight end when Prescott faked the handoff for an easy 1-yard score ).
Elliott scored twice, getting an 11-yard TD run for a 28-7 lead after opening the scoring on a 5-yard pass.