Midd-West junior Rachel Keister is always alert in the diamond. “She is a defensive threat at shortstop and makes extraordinary plays like it’s no effort at all,” Midd-West softball coach Pete Voss said.
The athlete’s strategy on defense is to always be active and ready. “At any moment, I could get the ball hit to me and have to make the play,” Keister said. “Shortstop is the perfect position for me because I like to be busy.”
Keister is also dependable at bat, according to her coach. Though, the athlete said her strategy in the batter’s box is slightly different than when she’s in the field.
“At bat, I try to stay calm,” Keister said. “I’ve had slumps, but I can usually pull out a hit in a game and get the line up going.”
Rachel Keister’s commitment to athletics, focus in the classroom — including a GPA of 97.5% — and her involvement in the community are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Keister said she started playing tee ball at a young age. She played Little League until she was 12, when she joined a travel softball team. Now, she plays both travel ball and school ball. Voss said he has had the pleasure of coaching Keister on both teams.
The athlete leads by example and is someone her coaches can count on, Voss said. “She dives for balls and just gives that full effort. It’s amazing what she can do,” he said. “You can count on her to lay down a sacrifice bunt or to hit a double.”
Keister’s athletic success didn’t come without training. “I put a lot of time into softball,” she said. “For travel, we practice all winter until school ball starts. When school ball ends, travel picks right back up.”
The junior is currently taking AP Chemistry and a high-level math class, she said. Any free time she has during the day, Keister spends on her studies.
“I have some hard classes,” she said. “I usually spend any spare time I have at school working on homework, so that I don’t have to worry about it after practices or games.”
Keister is a member of the National Honor Society and the Class Congress.
She is also involved with the youth group at Paxtonville United Methodist Church. “We typically meet every other week and do volunteer work,” Keister said. “We do things around the church and have gone on missions trips to Tennessee.”
As she finishes up her junior year of high school, Keister is thinking about the future. She is considering going to Wilkes University to study Pharmacy. She would like to go on to earn a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD).
Athletically, Voss said Keister has the potential to pursue softball at the collegiate level, but he thinks she may choose another path. “She could definitely play softball in college,” he said. “But her true love is soccer.”
Wrapping up the season, the Midd-West softball team is proud to have made it to districts, and plans to work hard to get as far as they can in the playoffs, Keister said.
As for his star shortstop, Voss expects Keister to continue giving her all to the game. “She needs to keep doing what she’s doing,” he said. “She is going to give you all she has and that really speaks volumes.”