SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT—The message was loud and clear when California’s Grant Hays said he ate fastballs for breakfast prior to starting the tournament.
It was a heavy billing to live up to for the youngster, but two pinch-hit home runs in the early game Sunday proved he was more than ready to eat.
California advanced with a 9-0 win over Ohio as Hays finished with two runs and five RBIs to go with his shot over the left-field wall.
“It feels great because I said it, and I went out and did it now,” Hays said.
Hays’ shot was part of a string of four batters who opened the third inning by reaching base safely. Andrew Nuruki singled and Levi Cornett walked before Gibson Turner doubled home a run. Gibson finished with 2-for-4 with two runs and 3 RBIs.
“I liked the second one better, because it went way further,” Hays said of his home runs. “It felt nice, because I’ve only ever had three, and two were in the same game.”
Dominic Golia singled for California to open the game, and scored when Skylar Vincent doubled off the left-field wall.
“The kids are really picking it up,” Torrance manager Javier Chavez said. “The coaches have done a great job of keeping them dialed in. They are having a bit of fun now.”
Torrance flashed the defense early as Xavier Navarro fielded a ground ball, and threw to Turner to initiate a double play. The defensive effort came on the heels of a leadoff double from Kaleb Harden, who was stranded when Navarro got a fly ball to centerfield for the third out.
In the third, Turner adjusted after a strikeout in the first to drive a deep ball to the centerfield wall to score Nuruki, who opened the inning with his third hit of the Series. It was a good start, but Hays deep shot to score three was the difference.
“It’s starting to all come together,” Chavez said. “The kids are starting to release what is in front of us.”
Hawaii survived its first major test of the Series as Nebraska hit a game-tying home run in the bottom of the sixth to force extra innings.
“This team has amazed me throughout this journey,” Hawaii manager Brandon Sardinha said. “They were disappointed as anyone would be, but we told them to keep their heads up. They came back and did what they usually do. I couldn’t be prouder of them. It was an awesome win for them to bounce back.”
Shocked might be the only way to describe the bottom of the sixth inning when, with one swing, Nepple changed the course of Sunday’s game.
It started with a mistake as an error put a runner on before a single gave Nebraska life. Nepple wasted little time capitalizing as he drove a pitch deep onto the hill in left field.
“That’s Nebraska pride as its finest right there,” Nebraska manager Dustin Rader said. “These guys compete like nobody I’ve ever been around before. I would expect nothing different from these guys. There’s a lot of fight in them.”
The team from Hawai answered with eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to clinch an 11-3 victory.
Chase Thompson, who came on as a pinch-hitter earlier in the game, drove a ball to left field to break the tie, giving Honolulu a 4-3 lead. Ryn Keanu then kept his day going with an inside the park home run for a 7-3 advantage.
“That’s the beauty of our team, they can play almost anywhere,” Sardinha said. “Batting wise, they are all great hitters. We can use them when we need to. Throughout this entire process through states and regionals those guys have been coming in and producing for us.”
The offense kept coming for Honolulu as Pele Payanal added to the bleeding in the seventh when he hit a short ball to right field that scored two runners.
Nebraska, desperate to stop the rally, turned to Owen Albott to get the final two outs, but the mistakes continued as a fielding error at second and a passed ball helped give Honolulu two more runs.
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
CALIFORNIA 9, OHIO 0
Calif.;014;004 — 9-11-0
OH;000;000 — 0-1-1
Xavier Navarro and Andrew Nuruki. Cooper Oden, Maddox Jones (4), and Noah Davidson. Xavier Navarro, Isaac Mora (4), Brandon Perez (6), and Andrew Nuruki.
California: Gibson Turner, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Dominic Golia, 2-for-2, double, run; Levi Cornett, double; Grant Hays, 2-for-2, 2 homers, 2 runs, 5 RBIs.
Ohio: Kaleb Harden, double.
HAWAII 11, NEBRASKA 3, 7 innings
Hawaii;300;000;8—11-13-1
NE;000;003;0 — 3-5-2
Kaikea Patoc-Young, Micah Bennett (6), and Chasen Uyetake. Kowan Rader, Benjamin Wibbels (6), Jude McCoy (7), Owan Abbott (7).
WP: Bennett. LP: Wibbles.
Hawaii: Ryan Keanu, 3-for-5, double, homer, 2 runs, 6 RBIs; Kekoa Payanal, 3-for-4, triple, double, 2 runs.
Nebraska: Hunter Nepple, 2-for-3, homer, run, 3 RBIs.