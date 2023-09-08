CAMP HILL — Upper Dauphin's comeback fell short as the Lions pulled away in the second half to remain unbeaten.
Camp Hill (3-0) built a 21-6 lead in the first quarter with the Trojans' (1-2) only points coming on a blocked punt. Later Ben Hepler caught a 50-yard TD pass and the Trojans followed with a two-point conversion to make it 21-14 late in the first half.
The teams traded touchdowns in the third with Caleb Snyder sprinting in from 35 yards out for UDA's score, as the Trojans stayed within a TD heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lions threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to put the game on ice.