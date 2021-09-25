MANDATA — This one may leave a few marks.
Not only the crimson-colored flesh that materializes once one’s feelings morph from anger into sheer rage, but also the metaphorical scars that may appear on foreheads after heads repeatedly get banged into an unforgiving surface.
That’s what Line Mountain football is experiencing right now.
Unable to move the ball after halftime — Brandon Carson’s Eagles managed one first down and 13 total offensive yards — yet another outcome rested on the weary shoulders of the Line Mountain defense.
Try as they might against a pass-happy Camp Hill squad, eventually the Lions rode a 17-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Shore to Christian Doi with 2:16 remaining to a 19-17 victory over the Eagles on Friday night at chilly Ressler Field.
Shore added first-half touchdown tosses to Mike Shartle and Noah Doi — the senior quarterback shrugged off the four interceptions he threw — as the Lions (3-2) claimed the Mid-Penn crossover contest.
Nolan Baumert gave the Eagles (0-4) a 7-0 lead just 15 seconds in, returning the opening kickoff 85 yards for a score. Then, with just more than two minutes left in the first half, Beau Keim darted in from 11 yards to put Line Mountain up 14-13.
The Eagles even had a first-and-goal at the Camp Hill 2 — Baumert’s pick and 20-yard return gave Line Mountain the ball at the Lions 14 — but couldn’t punch it in. Quarterback Nick Snyder tried to sneak it over, but was turned away and fumbled.
“We are hurting ourselves,” said Carson, whose Eagles turned the ball over three times and committed 11 penalties for 93 yards.
“Until we can get that taken care of, we’re going to struggle to win games.”
Line Mountain even extended its lead to 17-13 with seconds gone in the final quarter when Brayden Boyer ripped a 40-yard field goal — his third of the season.
By then, freshman backup Blake Readinger had to come on to take over for the injured Snyder. The Eagles also lost senior Jace Hackenburg on Camp Hill’s opening possession. Electric freshman Ian Bates was unavailable after suffering an injury Thursday night.
Carson admitted that the Line Mountain game plan had plenty of stuff on tap for Bates and Hackenburg, but the Eagles couldn’t use any of it.
While the Eagles forced Camp Hill to punt three times in the second half, they also turned away the Lions on interceptions by Connor Finlan, Keim and Quinn Dunkelberger. Unfortunately for Line Mountain, they needed to perform even more heavy lifting.
Camp Hill, however, found a way to frustrate the Eagles yet again.
“You've just got to keep everyone together,” Finlan said. “You can’t point fingers at any one person. Everyone is making mental mistakes and errors on the field. We have to come together to figure out what we’re doing wrong and find a way to fix it.”
Taking over at the Line Mountain 46 following a short Boyer punt, Camp Hill needed just four plays to cash in. Following a short Christian Doi run, Shore hooked up with Christian Doi and Shartle before finding Christian Doi again for the game-winner.
“Defensively, we’re still playing really well,” Carson said. “Offensively, I thought we had some things and then we got some injuries, but we’ve got to be able to overcome that.
“Our offense and special teams can’t keep relying on our defense to keep bailing us out,” added Carson, whose defense sacked Shore four times. “And our defense keeps bailing us out.”
CAMP HILL 19, LINE MOUNTAIN 17
Camp Hill;13;0;0;6 — 19
Line Mountain;7;7;0;3 — 17
First quarter
LM-Nolan Baumert 85 kickoff return (Brayden Boyer kick)
CH-Mike Shartle 17 pass from Peyton Shore (Luke Parise kick)
CH-Noah Doi 15 pass from Shore (kick blocked)
Second quarter
LM-Beau Keim 11 run (Boyer kick)
Fourth quarter
LM-FG, Boyer 40
CH-Christian Doi 17 pass from Shore (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
;CH;LM
First downs;11;9
Rushing yards;25-(minus-24);35-45
Passing;17-36-4;7-19-2
Passing yards;195;78
Penalties-yards;8-52;11-93
Punts-average;6-34.8;5-37.0
Fumbles-lost;2-0;4-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Camp Hill: Christian Doi 5-24; Noah Doi 7-16; Team 5-(minus-25); Peyton Shore 8-(minus-39). Line Mountain: Micah Sgrignoli 21-52; Beau Keim 7-27, TD; Team 2-(minus-7); Nick Snyder 3-(minus-11); Blake Readinger 2-(minus-16).
PASSING — Camp Hill: Shore 17-36-4, 195 yards, 3 TDs. Line Mountain: Snyder 6-15-2, 73 yards; Readinger 1-4-0, 5 yards.
RECEIVING — Camp Hill: C.Doi 9-85, TD; N.Doi 3-53, TD; Shartle 4-51, TD; Tommy Corbin 1-6. Line Mountain: Connor Finlan 5-57; Sgrignoli 1-13; Brayden Boyer 1-8.