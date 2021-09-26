The Daily Item
MIFFLINBURG — It’s become an annual tradition at a Mifflinburg home game for “Gold Out,” a way to raise funds and bring awareness to childhood cancer.
Seven-year old Brantley Herman of Kreamer got to lead the Wildcats onto the field before their 34-27 loss to Shamokin on Friday night.
Herman and his family were introduced to the crowd before Mifflinburg took the field. Both of Brantley’s parents are Mifflinburg graduates.
Herman was diagnosed with brain cancer in March and underwent surgery at the time. He’s currently in chemotherapy treatment.
—Todd Hummel
Playing MaddenThe Mifflinburg defense keyed on Shamokin running back Max Madden, and for good reason.
The 5-foot-9, 190 pound senior leads the Indians in both rushing touchdowns (eight) and in rushing yards.
Madden’s first 10 carries of the game resulted in just 14 yards against the Wildcats. But you can’t keep a good running back down for long.
The Indians loosened up the Mifflinburg defense a bit with a long pass to Colin Seedor, and later using Tyler Whary to tie the game with 33-yard TD run on the first play of the second quarter.
Madden finally got going in the second quarter, ripping off a 19-yard TD run on his 11th carry, which featured a stiff-arm to get himself free for an easy final 10 yards of the run.
Madden also had a 76-yard touchdown called back to the Mifflinburg 36 for a block in the back late in the run. It was a run into the middle of the line, and a Wildcats linebacker filled the hole beautifully. There was a violent collision in the hole, but the shot was high on Madden’s shoulder pads, and he just bounced out of the hole, and cut to the right sideline.
Madden finished with 94 yards in the game.
—Todd Hummel
High degree of difficultyGiven Lewisburg’s first-half success Friday — touchdowns on five consecutive possessions to open the game, and a 41-0 halftime lead — one would never have guessed how much adversity the Green Dragons faced at Midd-West.
The truth is, Lewisburg was charged with 13 first-half penalties for 80 yards, and so many were committed on offense that it’s a wonder the Green Dragons scored even half as many points.
For starters, holding penalties on each of their first two drives resulted in first-and-18 situations. Lewisburg overcame each one with Wade Young passes. There were three procedure penalties on the third series, bringing about a second-and-15 and third-and-6. The Dragons not only converted first down, they then overcame second-and-20 following a sack.
At the beginning of the third quarter, a holding call led to second-and-21 which Young erased with a 23-yard pass to Owen Ordonez. There were also a pair of procedure penalties on a four-play, 20-yard scoring drive, including one that brought about first-and-goal from the Mustangs 12.
All told, Lewisburg’s first-half average yards-to-gain on second down was 11.4 yards, and also 11.4 on third down. The Dragons were 3-of-9 on second down, and 4-for-5 on third.
—Daily Item staff
Careful what you wish forOne of the keys to Mifflinburg’s 3-1 start was balance on offense. In Friday night’s game with Shamokin, the visiting Indians successfully made the Wildcats one-dimensional.
Mifflinburg didn’t have a first down rushing until the fourth quarter.
It almost backfired, though.
Wildcats quarterback Troy Dressler threw the ball 40 times, completing 22 for 253 yards and three touchdowns.
Mifflinburg gave itself a chance to tie or win on its final possession. Dressler’s pass into the end zone as time expired from Shamokin’s 25 was intercepted.
—Todd Hummel
For our next trick ...Lewisburg had just two plays on offense in a third quarter shortened by the mercy rule Friday, yet the Green Dragons scored two touchdowns and lost a fumbled snap in the period.
How?
Well, they fumbled away the ball on the first play of the quarter. After Midd-West scored to make it a 41-6 Lewisburg lead, the Green Dragons’ Owen Ordonez returned the ensuing squib kick 61 yards for a TD.
Lewisburg’s Jack Blough then made an interception and returned the ball to the Mustangs’ 1. Backup quarterback Zander Walter pushed across the goal line on the next snap.
—Daily Item staff